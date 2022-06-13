ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

By Candace Sweat
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 128

Kathy Kernell
4d ago

wonder if there will be a lengthy blackout this week & people die like the arctic blast in 2021! With the amount of taxes we pay you would think they would upgrade the grid rather than this full on building of new homes due to the influx of people moving to Texas & wanting people to drive EVs.

Reply(18)
39
Carmen Wagner
4d ago

You think we have problems now...wait till we plug in a couple hundred thousand EV for charging. The fun is only beginning!!!

Reply(2)
42
George Miller
4d ago

Noticed that article mentioned a Plano resident had home temperature of 85 degrees....... You're not going to die. Lots of poor folks in Dallas with no air conditioning......

Reply(7)
13
 

CBS DFW

Dangerous heat causes power outages, unlivable conditions for North Texans

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - People across North Texas are speaking out about their experiences enduring dangerous heat after losing power over the weekend. Many of them have questions for Oncor about what happened. "It was 90 something degrees in our house for most of the weekend, so it wasn't livable," said Sheri Browning, a Plano resident.  After experiencing a power outage from Saturday afternoon to Monday, Browning is sharing her frustrations. "Those automated notifications from Oncor kept coming, I would probably say every three hours," Browning said. She said Oncor's alerts said power would be restored in three hours, but it took 36 hours...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rising Gas Prices Affect North Texas First Responders

With the seemingly never-ending emergencies that they respond to, local first responder organizations know all too well how the price of gasoline can affect the bottom line. Dallas County is fortunate it signed a long-term fuel contract last summer to service its fleet of 900 vehicles for 28 county agencies, including the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. That contract locked in a fuel price that is now well below the average price per gallon.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Power Demand Breaks Record as Severe Heat Wave Hits the State

Power demand hit a record high in Texas over the weekend amid a severe heat wave and will likely break more records this week as homes and businesses blast air conditioners. Demand on the power grid reached more than 75,000 megawatts on Sunday, surpassing record levels set in August 2019, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

Sweltering temperatures across Texas have led to skyrocketing energy demand and now, some providers are struggling. In Austin, temperatures have reached 100 degrees for eight days straight and Houston and San Antonio are having one of their hottest Junes on record. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives a closer look at the residents and energy suppliers dealing with these record high temperatures.June 14, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Central CEO Resigns; Company Plans to Break Ground on High-Speed Rail

Texas Central Railway CEO Carlos Aguilar announced that he will be stepping away from the company seeking to build a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston. The announcement was made on Saturday via Aguilar's LinkedIn page. Texas Central Railway, founded in 2013, has promised to build a multi-billion dollar speed railway, similar to the one in Japan, between Dallas and Houston.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

I-Team: Reports find scam callers target Texas, specifically Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You hear that sound of your ringing phone. You look down at your screen. And, if you're lucky, you see the words "SCAM RISK" and know better than to answer.But, if you live in Texas, you're more likely to get these calls than any other state. And, to make matters worse, if you live in the 214- or 817- area codes, you live in one of the most targeted metro areas in the country according to a 2021 T-Mobile report on scam calls. "We do know scammers target areas where they can be the most successful," Steve Carlson...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
IRVING, TX

