Sacramento is not out of the COVID woods completely, but the path back to normal is clearing, and that means it’s time to fill the summer calendar with fun. Luckily, the region is teeming with options. Previously canceled events like the California State Fair, Great American Triathlon and Concerts in the Park are back on, and venues large and small, both indoor and out, are humming again. Sacramento’s summer couldn’t look better.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO