Pride Month intersected with graduation season on the stage at the 2022 commencement for Seattle Pacific University (SPU), where graduating students staged a creative protest of the school’s ban on hiring LBGTQ+ staff. The ban was recently upheld by a vote from the board of trustees in May. SPU is a private Christian university in Washington, and a statement released by the board following their vote stated that employees must “reflect a traditional view on Biblical marriage and sexuality.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO