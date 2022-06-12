Major TV networks, including Fox News, plan to televise Monday's hearing of the January 6 committee
The next hearing by the House's Jan. 6 committee will not be in prime time, but it will be widely televised and...www.cnn.com
have been watching today's session and they are now on a break. The most powerful aspect of today's testimony is that they are interviewing the inner circle of the Trump White House. We need to clean break I'm talking a family member, everybody involved in the campaign, the legal team and including the Attorney General, William Barr. This is just flat out amazing how many different people told Trump that he lost the election yet he still broadcasted how it was stolen from him repeatedly and it continues even today. Believe Trump's head has to be exploding right now. after throwing his own daughter, his favorite child, completely under the bus after last week's session can't wait to see his comments after today. Today's session was almost more like an intervention as every single person weighed in with Trump's inability to grasp reality. His own people are saying that he is mentally unfit at this juncture to ever run for anything ever again. And these are his peeps!
absolutely correct....MSNBC buried them last Thursday night...ABC trounced everyone that showed it.... I'll be there also with a new bowl of popcorn might even consider a beer too....
I wonder what changed Fox’s mind about televising the hearing. I don’t believe the excuse because it’s not prime time. Too much heat - losing viewers - figured they best follow the leaders. Lots of questions need answering. I plan on watching all of it first hand so I make my own opinion not depend on someone else’s.
