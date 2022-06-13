Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for A Strange Loop

Netflix has a new movie that has hit the streaming seats that will make you think twice about giving up on your dreams. The film is called Hustle, and stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. It follows Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman (played by Sandler) whose love for basketball is unparalleled and has ambitions to becoming a coach but continues to hit roadblocks. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz’s Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game, and as loving family men who want to prove they can win — in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (played by Latifah), audiences will watch to see if Sugerman and Bo can finally come out on top and live out their dreams.

