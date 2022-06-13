ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for A Strange Loop

By Jen Juneau
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson has officially achieved EGOT status!. The actress and singer clinched her first-ever Tony Award on Sunday evening, when A Strange Loop won best musical. (Hudson, 40, serves as a producer on the show.) It was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet of having...

BBC

Jennifer Hudson joins EGOT club after Tony Award win

Jennifer Hudson has become the latest star to join the exclusive EGOT club - people who have won the clean sweep of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards - after picking up a Tony on Sunday. The actress and singer took one of the Broadway honours as a producer of...
