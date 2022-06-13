ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan government, BOJ reiterate concern over sharp falls in yen

By Leika Kihara, Kantaro Komiya
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079wjl_0g8lWATR00
Employees of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com work in front of a monitor showing the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at its dealing room in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Tokyo is concerned about sharp falls in the yen currency and stands ready to "respond appropriately" if needed, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, issuing a fresh warning to markets.

The remark echoed Friday's joint statement by the government and central bank, but failed to avert a plunge in the yen to 135.22 against the dollar, the currency's lowest level since October 1998.

"It's important that currency rates move in a stable way, reflecting fundamentals. But there have recently been sharp yen declines, which we are concerned about," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

"We are ready to respond appropriately as needed, while communicating closely with each country's currency authorities."

Matsuno declined to comment on whether Tokyo would intervene to curb the sharp slump in the yen, however.

Unlike other major central banks, which are flagging aggressive interest rate hikes to tackle inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has repeatedly committed to keeping rates low, making Japanese assets less attractive for investors.

That increasing policy divergence has sent the yen down more than 15% against the dollar since early March.

Central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda also warned of the disadvantages of yen declines, shifting away from his long-held stance that the currency's weakness was generally good for the export-reliant economy.

"The yen's recent sharp declines are negative for Japan's economy and therefore undesirable, as they make it hard for companies to set business plans," Kuroda, the bank's governor, told parliament on Monday.

"The BOJ will communicate closely with the government, and scrutinise the impact currency moves have on the economy and prices."

Kuroda repeated his pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to support an economy yet to fully recover from the blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The yen briefly rallied late on Friday after the rare joint statement, seen as the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene to support the currency. read more

But the currency lost momentum as the dollar strengthened after Friday's U.S. inflation data reinforced market expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates in the fight on surging inflation.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya; Additional reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boj#Yen#Interest Rates#The Bank Of Japan#Japanese#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy