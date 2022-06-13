Investigation Continues After Man Killed In St. Petersburg Pedestrian Crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A man has died after a crash that happened in St. Petersburg Sunday night, according to officials.

According to police, around 9:10 p.m. a black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was southbound in the curb lane of 34th Street South. The pedestrian was crossing 34th Street South in the 4600 block, from east to west. Once he entered the southbound curb lane, he was struck by the Chrysler Pacifica.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

All lanes of 34th Street North were closed near 46th Avenue North for the investigation, but have since reopened.

