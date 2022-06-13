ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Drivers should expect delays on Rt. 7 in Steubenville this week

By Dylan Cleland
WTOV 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — Drivers should take note of some work that...

wtov9.com

WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Manholes slated to be worked on in Wintersville on Monday

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — A construction project beginning this Monday in Wintersville will focus on fixing manholes from Big Lots all the way to Ferguson's House of Furniture. Mayor Mike Petrella said to be cautious when driving, due to the contractors in the area working to fix the various manholes on Cadiz Road and Main Street.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF

Hardest hit areas of Wheeling begin storm cleanup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Uprooted trees all over the viewing area in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area. A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses. Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Weirton Park Board working with council to complete projects

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton Council hosted an informational workshop Thursday. The agenda included a lengthy discussion with the Weirton Park Board on how to better cleanup and improve the city. "We want to do a lot of projects, but our budget does not have the money in it to...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Monroe County man dies in fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person in Monroe County. Troopers say the crash occurred on Township Road 737 near County Road 4 in Salem Township around 10:30 PM on Wednesday. A 2003 Suzuki Vinson 500 was traveling southbound on Township Road 737 when the Vinson traveled off […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Cooling stations open as those without power seek relief from the heat

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Severe Weather Team 9 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Oechslein has forecasted high temperatures in the low 90s for Wednesday afternoon as heat index values eclipse 100 (feeling 100 to 103 degrees). With the damage from Tuesday morning's storms, thousands in the Ohio Valley are left without...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Freeport sanitary sewer system upgrades will increase rates

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A sanitary system years in the making is now closer to its groundbreaking in Harrison County. With the signing of resolutions 29-22 and 30-22, the necessary upgrades could be completed within the next two years. The village of Freeport has previously been identified for failing...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia National Guard coming to Ohio County following storm damage

At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard is sending a team to support Ohio County following damage from severe weather earlier this week. A liaison officer from the 1092nd Engineer Battalion will arrive today to provide assistance to Ohio County’s Office of Emergency Management in damage assessment and reconnaissance for military […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

