Drivers should expect delays on Rt. 7 in Steubenville this week

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — A construction project beginning this Monday in Wintersville will focus on fixing manholes from Big Lots all the way to Ferguson's House of Furniture. Mayor Mike Petrella said to be cautious when driving, due to the contractors in the area working to fix the various manholes on Cadiz Road and Main Street.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced more than $192 million in Brownfield grants on Friday. Among them is more than a million-and-a-half dollars to Belmont County. The Belmont County Health Department will receive more than $890,000 for asbestos removal and demolition for the former assisted living...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 20,000 power customers remain in the dark in storm-ravaged areas of Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties. As of Thursday at 5 a.m., AEP had 5100 outages in Wayne, 4400 in Holmes and 3700 in Tuscarawas. As of Wednesday night, 9000 homes...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Police put out a list of areas with no power and storm damage that includes:. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo says all city and county offices are closed Tuesday because downtown Wheeling remains without power. He says avoid Route 2 in Ohio County which...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Jefferson County Port Authority Board conducted its meeting Wednesday night to discuss future projects they are hoping to see get done. The board passed a motion to keep the process going to receive grants. They would be used to help clean up the former Clark gas station in downtown Steubenville.
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area. A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses. Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road […]
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Martins Ferry Council has been overviewing the city's budget for a few months now. But Wednesday, a point was brought up that they may not have been considering. Two residents live near one of the city's water tanks has been experiencing leakage since 2019, and...
Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling is still reeling from what Mayor Glenn Elliott is calling a "once-in-a-lifetime" storm that left much of the city without power and a lot to clean up. "We are very fortunate that nobody died,” Elliott said. “The level of speeds of some...
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton Council hosted an informational workshop Thursday. The agenda included a lengthy discussion with the Weirton Park Board on how to better cleanup and improve the city. "We want to do a lot of projects, but our budget does not have the money in it to...
PITTSBURGH — An advancing cold front will bring thunderstorms to our area Thursday afternoon and evening. >>>TRACK THE RAIN AND STORMS WITH OUR LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR<<<. Viewers around the region are sending in their photos from the storms. Check out the ones we’ve received so far HERE >> PHOTOS:...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person in Monroe County. Troopers say the crash occurred on Township Road 737 near County Road 4 in Salem Township around 10:30 PM on Wednesday. A 2003 Suzuki Vinson 500 was traveling southbound on Township Road 737 when the Vinson traveled off […]
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Severe Weather Team 9 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Oechslein has forecasted high temperatures in the low 90s for Wednesday afternoon as heat index values eclipse 100 (feeling 100 to 103 degrees). With the damage from Tuesday morning's storms, thousands in the Ohio Valley are left without...
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A sanitary system years in the making is now closer to its groundbreaking in Harrison County. With the signing of resolutions 29-22 and 30-22, the necessary upgrades could be completed within the next two years. The village of Freeport has previously been identified for failing...
At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard is sending a team to support Ohio County following damage from severe weather earlier this week. A liaison officer from the 1092nd Engineer Battalion will arrive today to provide assistance to Ohio County’s Office of Emergency Management in damage assessment and reconnaissance for military […]
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the signing of House Bill 687 into law on Tuesday. The bill provides $3.5 billion to eight different areas. The governor is allocating $403 million to go toward Ohio's jails and prisons, an area that counties locally could use for different reasons. A breakdown highlights...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mayor Glenn Elliott of the City of Wheeling made a statement on Facebook addressing the work that is being put into restoring everything that had been damaged by the storm including possible access to the National Guard. Mayor Elliott said that based on conversations he had with the local emergency officials […]
