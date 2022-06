BROOKLINE, Mass. – On this miserable day, crowd control was the least of Phil Mickelson’s concerns. In his second tournament in four months, at a challenging but eminently fair Brookline, on his 52nd birthday, the result was predictable: Mickelson crashed to an opening-round 78 at this 122nd U.S. Open. He’s trailing 12 amateurs and sits in a tie for 144th, only five shots out of last place.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO