ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump 2020 campaign manager unable to testify before Jan. 6 committee Monday

By Benjamin Siegel
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKbxI_0g8kGtBP00

The Jan. 6 committee announced Monday morning that, due to a family emergency, its key witness, Bill Stepien --Trump's 2020 campaign manager -- is unable to testify as planned.

The committee said his counsel had confirmed that Stepien's wife had gone into labor.

The hearing was delayed 45 minutes after the previously announced 10 a.m. start time.

Stepien was scheduled to testify in a hearing that will focus on Trump's decision to declare victory against Joe Biden on election night and knowledge that he was spreading lies of widespread election fraud.

He was to appear before the committee on a panel with Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox News political editor who was fired after defending the network's early projection that Trump had lost Arizona on election night -- a move that infuriated the former president.

A political consultant now advising Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed primary challenger to Jan. 6 committee leader Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Stepien was to testify before the committee under subpoena Monday, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.

Jan. 6 hearings: How to watch and what to expect

A second panel of witnesses in the roughly two-hour hearing will include Al Schmidt, a former Republican city commissioner in Philadelphia who repeatedly debunked claims of fraud in the state; veteran GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg, and Byung "BJay" Pak, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2Ygm_0g8kGtBP00
Lynsey Addario/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: City Commissioner Al Schmidt stands outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia, Nov. 6, 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yr7ru_0g8kGtBP00
Bob Andres/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak speaks during a conference in Atlanta, May 14, 2019.

Pak previously told Senate investigators he resigned in January 2021 after learning Trump sought to fire him over not doing more to amplify his false claims of widespread election fraud in Georgia.

In a Los Angeles Times op-ed after the Capitol riot, Stirewalt, who was fired from Fox News on Jan. 19, 2021, wrote that after the Arizona call, he "became a target of murderous rage from consumers who were furious at not having their views confirmed."

On a briefing call with reporters Sunday evening, select committee aides said Monday's hearing will explore Trump and his campaign's actions in the days and weeks after election night, and the decision to push "the Big Lie to millions of supporters" and fundraise off claims that rioters later used to justify attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14v60H_0g8kGtBP00
J. Scott Applewhite/AP - PHOTO: A video of former President Donald Trump speaking during a rally on Jan. 6, 2021 is shown before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 9, 2022.

The questioning of live witnesses, along with clips of interviews the committee videotaped with other key witnesses, will show how Trump was told he had lost the election and lacked evidence of widespread voter fraud as he continued to claim the election was stolen from him, aides said.

"I think we can prove to any reasonable, open-minded person that Donald Trump absolutely knew, because he was surrounded by lawyers, including the attorney general of the United States, William Barr, telling him in no uncertain terms, in terms that Donald Trump could understand, this is B.S.," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Sunday on CNN.

The committee hearing, which will be guided in part by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., will show "how litigation to challenge elections usually works," and argue that Trump had an "obligation" to "abide by the rule of law" when his dozens of lawsuits failed in courts across the country.

Nearly 20 million people watched the committee's prime-time hearing last Thursday, the first of seven planned for this month.

Using never-before-seen video of the Capitol assault and testimony from Barr and Trump's own daughter, Ivanka , the committee laid out the broad findings of its inquiry, placing Trump at the center of an "attempted coup" last year.

Hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will explore Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to investigate and spread false claims of widespread election fraud, and force Vice President Mike Pence to block the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Chris Stirewalt
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Election Fraud#Fox News#Republican#Gop
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Beast

Colbert Embarrasses Fox News for Skipping Jan. 6 Hearing

Stephen Colbert is going all-in for this Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing with a live edition of The Late Show after the proceedings wrap up, as he announced during Tuesday’s monologue. “It’s going to be a historic evening,” the host predicted before revealing his big plans...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

701K+
Followers
160K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy