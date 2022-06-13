ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation angst drags S&P 500 into bear market; bonds skid

By Koh Gui Qing, Saikat Chatterjee
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUyQ3_0g8kCFSX00
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Global stocks and government bonds plunged again on Monday and the dollar hit two-decade highs, as red-hot U.S. inflation fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening in a big week for central banks.

Underscoring concerns that tighter monetary conditions may cool the U.S. economy to the point of bringing on a recession, the gap between U.S. two- and 10-year Treasury yields inverted on Monday for the first time since April, an occurrence that can herald an economic contraction. read more

Monday's sell-off pushed the U.S. S&P 500 index - which has dropped over 20% since a recent record close - into a bear market, and came on the heels of Friday's data that showed U.S. inflation accelerating more than expected in May. read more

The figures unnerved investors and quashed bets that the Federal Reserve was gaining the upper hand in taming soaring prices. read more

"The Fed said it has got inflation under control. The Fed doesn't have it under control, and they could have lost control," said Ken Polcari, chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in Florida.

"I don't see panic selling yet, but it feels like it's coming," Polcari said, adding that a fall below 3,800 points in the S&P 500 index could spur more investors to flee equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) tumbled 2.8%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) shed 3.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) plunged 4.7%.

An index of world stocks (.MIWO00000PUS) dropped 3.7%.

As speculation simmers that the Fed could hike interest rates by 75 basis points at its June 14-15 policy meeting this week, markets ratcheted up expectations that U.S. rates would peak at around 4% next year, up an eye-watering 100 basis points from less than two weeks ago.

Investors are trying to predict where benchmark policy rates could peak in the United States and other major economies, as that would help determine equity valuations and how much further share prices could fall.

European shares (.STOXX) tumbled 2.4% to their lowest in more than three months, and the euro STOXX volatility index (.V2TX) - an equivalent in Europe of the U.S. VIX index (.VIX), also known as Wall Street's fear gauge - surged to a one-month high. The U.S. Vix index also leapt to its highest in over a month.

Benchmarks in many countries including the Netherlands have suffered declines of more than 20% from a recent closing peak.

"This is happening in spite of the actions that have so far been taken by central banks..., stoking fears that they will have to go harder and faster if inflation is to be tamed, the cost of which is being increasingly seen as lower growth and potentially recession," Equiti Capital chief macro strategist Stuart Cole said.

With inflationary trends showing no signs of abating and new mass COVID-19 testing in China sparking concerns about more crippling lockdowns and squeezed global supply chains, investors cut exposure to risky assets across the board.

Credit default swap spreads blew out to multi-year highs, while cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and ether posted double-digit losses, as news that U.S. crytocurrency lending company Celsius Network had frozen withdrawals spooked investors. read more

European bonds were also caught in the broadening debt market selloff following a hawkish European Central Bank meeting last week, with two-year German bond yields galloping above 1% for the first time in more than a decade.

Rising U.S. yields and the flight to safety pushed the dollar index , which measures the value of the greenback against six major currencies, to a high last seen in December 2002. By late afternoon, the index was up 0.7% at 105.18.

Against the yen, the dollar retreated from Monday's peak of 135.22 yen , a level not seen since October 1998, while the British pound sank 1.5% after data showed the UK economy unexpectedly shrank in April.

CHINA LOCKDOWNS

This is a big week for central banks with the Fed, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank holding policy meetings.

Expectations of even more aggressive rate hikes from central banks around the world have led investors to sour on the global growth outlook.

Multiple indicators of growth in markets slumped on Monday from technology shares in Hong Kong to the Australian dollar, as investors fled to the perceived safe haven of the U.S. dollar.

Investors in Asia focused on the risk of new coronavirus lockdowns, with Beijing's most populous district of Chaoyang announcing three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" outbreak that emerged at a bar. read more

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 1.17% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng (.HSI) suffered a 3.39% slide. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) slumped 3.01% and South Korea's Kospi (.KS11) shed 3.52%.

"Anyone trying to pick the bottom in China's growth and equity markets on the basis that China was 'one and done' on lockdowns is naive," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

China's growth shares sagged, with tech giants listed in Hong Kong (.HSTECH) slumping 4.45%. Index heavyweights Alibaba (9988.HK), Tencent (0700.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK) were each down between 4% and 6%.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin sank 11.7% to the lowest since December 2020 at $23,462.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices whipsawed between gains and losses, as investors weighed the impact of tight global supplies on softening demand as the world economy cools. For the day, Brent crude futures settled up 0.21% at $122.27 a barrel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkwpT_0g8kCFSX00
CPI and wage growth

Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jan Harvey, Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Inflation#South China#Bear Market#Equity Market#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Slatestone Wealth Llc#Spx
Reuters

Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after U.S. seizure order

June 17 (Reuters) - A superyacht seized in Fiji last month at the request of U.S. authorities, who say the $300 million Amadea is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, has arrived in Hawaii, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed. The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused...
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Reuters

Netherlands says Russian spy caught seeking war crimes court internship

AMSTERDAM, June 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov created an elaborate cover story dating...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. senators introduce broad Taiwan bill to boost security assistance

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - A duo of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to significantly enhance support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in U.S. security assistance and changes to the decades old law undergirding Washington's unofficial ties with the Chinese-claimed democratic island. The United States,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Etsy paid just £128,000 in corporation tax in the UK despite £160m in sales

Online marketplace Etsy paid just £128,000 in corporation tax in the UK in 2020 despite racking up sales of $195.8m (£160m) as it funnelled business through Ireland. The Brooklyn-based business would have been liable for corporation tax of almost £7m if it had booked all sales made in the UK at its local entity, Etsy UK, according to research by campaign group TaxWatch.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy