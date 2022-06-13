ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bold predictions for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AjHD_0g8jDX4900

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry put up his signature NBA Finals performance Friday night against the Boston Celtics in Game 4.

With Golden State trailing 2-1 in the series, it needed to win in Boston in order to make this a series. A victory would have also enabled these Warriors to retake home-court advantage. In the end, Curry dropped 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an all-time great NBA Finals performance .

Golden State now heads home for Game 5 Monday evening with an opportunity to pull to within one win of its fourth title in eight years. Meanwhile, the Celtics need a huge performance to overcome Friday night’s ugly loss. As we have done all series , here’s a look at four bold predictions for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Related: Top 10 players in the 2022 NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum’s struggles continue for Boston Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw21a_0g8jDX4900
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum is shooting just 34% through the first four games of the NBA Finals. That’s the lowest percentage for any player with an average of 20-plus shot attempts in the history of the Finals. What’s amazing here is the fact that Tatum is shooting less than 25% from two-point range in the series.

Tatum knows he needs to up his game if the Celtics are to pull ahead and win Game 5. That’s not even in question.

“I just got to be better. I know I can be better, so it’s not like I, myself or my team is asking me to do something I’m not capable of. They know the level and I know the level that I can play at.”

Jayson Tatum to reporters after game 4 loss

Unfortunately for Tatum, it’s not going to be easy. Andrew Wiggins continues to play at an elite clip defensively following his performance against Luka Doncic in the Western Conference Finals . The Warriors’ star will be more than up to the task Monday evening, leading to another poor performance from Tatum.

Related: Draymond Green as a liability for the Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals Draymond Green to show himself in Game 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qjWG_0g8jDX4900
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Green was in over his head during the Warriors’ split of the two games in Boston. He let Celtics fans get to him, putting up a couple consecutive stinkers. In fact, Green has simply been terrible thus far in the NBA Finals. Even his mom knows this.

“Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either.”

Draymond Green’s mom, Mary Babers, in since-deleted Twitter post

Green is averaging 4.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 23% shooting through four games. Again, he’s been terrible. The good news is that Green will return to the comfortable confines of the Chase Center. He’s well aware of his struggles. Expect a signature performance from the three-time NBA champion come Monday evening.

Related: Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors now a best-of-three Finals

Marcus Smart keeps Boston Celtics close with triple-double

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWiLy_0g8jDX4900
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Smart has the tough task of defending Stephen Curry. He knows very well how much that can impact him on the offensive end of the court. With that said, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t let that impact his offensive game thus far.

  • Marcus Smart stats (2022 NBA Finals): 15.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.8 APG, 44% shooting, 39% 3-point

With Tatum struggling to get going, the Celtics are going to need a bit more from Smart on offense. We fully expect that to happen come Game 4. Look for Smart to score 20-plus points while registering double-digit rebunds and assists for the second triple-double of his NBA Playoff career.

Related: Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry reaches top-5 all-time status with a fourth title

Stephen Curry drops another 40-burger in Game 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTJog_0g8jDX4900
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rather surprising to look at. When Curry went down to a foot injury at the end of Game 3, it seemed that he would be limited moving forward . The two-time NBA MVP had noted after the loss that it was similar to the injury he suffered against Boston in the regular season that cost him 12 games.

Fast forward a couple days, and Curry wasn’t showing any issues. He was running up and down the court, creating a fast pace, running through screens and completely dominating on offense.

How good was Curry in Game 4? He became the first player in NBA Finals history to drop 40-plus points while hitting seven three-pointers. It was the continuation of what has been a brilliant Finals performance thus far.

  • Stephen Curry stats (2022 NBA Finals): 34.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.8 APG, 2.0 SPG, 50% shooting, 49% 3-point

Those are just some absolutely insane numbers. With two days of rest ahead of Game 5, Curry will not be tired come Monday night. With the way he’s been hooping, we’re boldly predicting that Curry will drop north of 40 points en route to leading Golden State to a 3-2 series advantage.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Blue Ivy Carter Looked Exactly Like a Mini-Beyoncé at Last Night's NBA Game

Click here to read the full article. Blue Ivy Carter may only be 10 years old, but she’s already learned that her mom’s style is irreplaceable. Attending game five of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 13, Beyoncé’s daughter paired chic accessories with boyish clothing, looking effortlessly edgy alongside her dad, Jay-Z (see photos HERE). Blue Ivy wore a slouchy leather moto jacket over a black tee with “Brown Skin Girl” printed across the front — members of the BeyHive will recognize the reference to her and Queen Bey’s award-winning song featured in...
NBA
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics

There were more than a few contentious calls throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals and for the most part, they appeared to favor the Golden State Warriors. Former Warriors player Nick Young was an avid spectator of the highly-polarizing matchup and Swaggy P was not afraid to fire out some controversial allegations during the […] The post Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Draymond Green
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s dad reveals why he lost faith in Boston early on

To say that the Boston Celtics have been on an incredible run this season would be an understatement. Their trip to the NBA Finals becomes even more impressive once you factor in how bad this team was early in the campaign. So much so, that even the father of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum did not […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s dad reveals why he lost faith in Boston early on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Why Jayson Tatum took the ball to Celtics' bench in Game 5

BOSTON -- Monday night was a frustrating evening for the Boston Celtics. They couldn't buy a shot early and continued to turn the ball over throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leading to some easy buckets -- and a somewhat easy win -- for the Golden State Warriors.The Celtics are now on the brink of elimination, which is no laughing matter. But at least there was one small moment of humor that took place on the floor of the Chase Center on Monday night.With the Celtics down by 12 with under five minutes to go in the game, Boston...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Is Confident The Warriors Will Beat The Celtics In Boston: "We're Going To Get This In Boston. We're Gonna Finish This In Boston..."

How things can change in a matter of days. Go back to the fourth quarter of Game 4 of these NBA Finals, and you'd see the Golden State Warriors being on the brink of going down 3-1. The Boston Celtics had completed a stunning turnaround in the fourth quarter of Game 3, and they were threatening to do it again in Game 4 after taking a 5-point lead with under 8 minutes remaining.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Mariah Simone Winston, the Girlfriend of Warriors Star, Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney had a dicey beginning to his NBA career but is now one of the unsung heroes of the Golden State Warriors. And throughout the highs and lows of his professional athletic career, he had Mariah Simone Winston by his side. Kevon Looney’s girlfriend is not unfamiliar to his social media followers. This couple’s fans catch glimpses of their relationship in their social media feeds. However, that’s nearly not enough for their fans. They want to know more about Kevon Looney’s other half. So we reveal her background in this Mariah Simone Winston wiki.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Suspension News

A member of the New England Patriots defense is going to miss the first few games of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2022 season. It's unclear what NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy