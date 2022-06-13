ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Old - Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title – before taking aim at rebel series chief Greg Norman.

McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau , hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under and land his 21st PGA Tour crown.

That is one more than Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, whose maiden tournament finished on Saturday. The PGA Tour has suspended its members who teed off in the event at Centurion Club.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time,” McIlroy said on CBS after his victory at St George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

“Twenty first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else, that gave me a little extra incentive today and happy to get it done.”

Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas , who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.

McIlroy finished with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th, having dropped shots at the 13th and 16th.

He added: “It’s incredible, playing with Tony and JT (Thomas) today, two of the top players in the world and all of just playing the way we did.”

Victory was the Northern Irishman’s first of the year and he said: “I think after Covid I just needed a complete reset, sort of rededicated myself to the game a little bit, sort of realised what made me happy and this makes me happy.”

Rose, who finished in a tie for fourth with Sam Burns, had been on track to break 60 only to bogey the last in a round which featured three eagles and seven birdies.

England post new world-record ODI total in 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498-4 following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481-6, which England amassed against Australia four years ago, eclipsed but this betters the 496-4 Surrey registered against Gloucestershire, which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s reign as limited-overs head coach...
WORLD
