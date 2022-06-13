ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin De Bruyne determined not to let level drop despite burnout fears

By Phil Blanche
 4 days ago

Kevin De Bruyne has promised to maintain his high standards at Manchester City next season, despite his workload being increased by a winter World Cup.

The 30-year-old midfielder could potentially play close to 80 games next season if Belgium and City were to go all the way in every competition.

De Bruyne criticised the Nations League last week, saying four matches in 10 days at the end of a long season was “asking for trouble” and that he had not had a holiday “for eight or nine years”.

Wales captain Gareth Bale referenced De Bruyne’s potential 79-game season next term in saying that “crazy” demands on players were sparking burnout fears.

But De Bruyne, who has won 10 trophies at City and been in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last three seasons, said: “The last 10 years have been unbelievable for me.

“I don’t know what I can do to be better. I just have to do what I need to do for my job at City and Belgium.

“The level was good and I am going to try and do the same.”

Bale, speaking ahead of the Wales-Belgium Nations League game on Saturday, called for football’s authorities to act now over reducing the number of games or face the consequences.

The former Real Madrid star said “people’s bodies can’t deal with that sort of calendar year after year”.

De Bruyne, however, remains philosophical about the situation, saying: “It is what it is. Obviously when people ask me a question I will give you my honest answer.

“People will take it good or bad. I don’t care. I know nothing is going to change.

“Even with what I have said, I have played three games at the top of my physical level and I’m probably one of the only ones with Axel (Witsel) who has played these three games for Belgium.

“So physically I am fine. But it just doesn’t make any sense.”

De Bruyne has been excused from Belgium’s final game of the season, away to Poland in the Nations League on Wednesday.

But, after a short summer break, he will return to City for pre-season training and continue the quest for more silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

It's not only playing games, it's the training, it's the travelling, it's everything

Kevin De Bruyne on workload

He said: “You are never going to play 79 games. It’s not possible.

“But it’s not only playing games, it’s the training, it’s the travelling, it’s everything.

“Sometimes you go away and travel, but you do not play.

“That is even exhausting. In the end you have to take it like it is.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice as Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell

Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Lewis Hamilton set to race despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday as the controversial porpoising issue shows no signs of concluding. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit.It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ryan Peniston admits Queen’s Club windfall will be big boost to career progress

Ryan Peniston admitted he has had worse weeks after earning a £100,000 pay day at Queen’s Club.The British number seven, barely heard of outside tennis circles a few days ago, saw his dream run at the cinch Championships – his first appearance in an ATP Tour main draw – ended at the quarter-final stage by Filip Krajinovic.Yet Peniston’s charge to the last eight, courtesy of wins over Francisco Cerundolo and top seed Casper Ruud, earned him £50,000 in prize money, almost double his earnings for the rest of the year.Moreover, his performances this week also secured the 26-year-old a Wimbledon...
TENNIS
The Independent

England post new world-record ODI total in 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498-4 following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481-6, which England amassed against Australia four years ago, eclipsed but this betters the 496-4 Surrey registered against Gloucestershire, which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s reign as limited-overs head coach...
WORLD
