ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

By Kati Weis
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEqy8_0g8cmlaL00

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene , Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front.

Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtmXU_0g8cmlaL00

Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oeuj6_0g8cmlaL00

Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IREOb_0g8cmlaL00

Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County)

Police said the 31 men arrested were found inside a U-Haul truck near the pride event Saturday.

“It is clear to us, based on the gear the individuals had… along with paperwork that we seized from them, that they came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said Saturday at a press conference.

Police said a concerned citizen alerted them to the U-Haul truck, who said they saw group members getting into the truck. Police said they confronted the group 10 minutes later.

Police said they found shields inside the U-Haul, and at least one smoke grenade.

CBS News reports the men were seen in social media videos all wearing navy blue shirts, beige hats, and cloth facial coverings. The outfit is similar to what is worn by Patriot Front. Chief White said one of the men had an arm patch that said “Patriot Front,” and others had hats with the group’s logos.

A video on the group’s website shows group members defacing Black Lives Matter art and burning LGBTQ pride flags in other public areas.

All 31 men, including Brenner, Rankin, and Ryan, are all charged with criminal conspiracy, according to jail records. Police say further charges may be pending.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 31 men came from the following states: Michigan, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, and Arkansas. According to police, the men met up in a hotel parking lot and loaded into the U-Haul.

Police believe the men may have been planning to riot at other events, as well.

The sheriff’s office says all of the individuals have bonded out of the Kootenai County Jail, and it is unknown when their next court appearance will be.

CBS4 attempted to reach Brenner, Rankin, and Ryan for comment, even stopping by their homes in cities along the front range, but those attempts were unsuccessful. CBS4 also reached out to the Patriot Front’s leader, Thomas Rousseau, who was also arrested Saturday in Idaho, but has not heard back.

CBS4 spoke with Ryan’s father on the phone, who said he was unaware of his son’s involvement in the group, and said he did not know his son had been arrested. He added that Ryan is half Mexican, and “is not a racist.”

Comments / 108

Plumb Joy
4d ago

Are thoughts a crime now where cops know what someone is thinking?? Why are the powers that be encouraging actual crime by radical leftists and paying their bail? If justice doesn't begin to happen I foresee things getting worse. Everything is political and the left use that to go after the right in court.

Reply(24)
26
Nikki Ammerman
4d ago

WOW, I did not know one can be arrested for a crime that had not been committed. And how would they know the men were going to riot, they could have been going to peacefully protest.

Reply(13)
22
S P
4d ago

another good look for Colorado, when there is one roach, there is a swarm....Colorado was once (still) a klan capital, take a look at the history, Go to the ColoradoHistoryMuseum and read the klan registry !! so many old, influential names, many still here....Kolorful Kolorado!!...thanks Bobert!

Reply(1)
8
Related
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Nebraska Man Faces Up To 2 Years In Federal Prison For Social Media Threats Made Toward Colorado Elections Official

(CBS4) — Travis Ford pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of making interstate threats to a Colorado elections official via social media, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors from the Nebraska and Colorado attorney general offices filed the case against the 42-year-old Lincoln, Neb., resident Thursday and negotiated a plea deal the same day. CBS4 has confirmed that Ford allegedly posted the threats in August of last year on one of the Instagram accounts belonging to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. (credit: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office) (credit: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office) “The Justice Department will not tolerate illegal threats of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fire Restrictions In Boulder County Force Fireworks Stand To Shut Down- For Now

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire restrictions in Boulder County have forced a fireworks stand to temporarily shut down. It is just a tent, but what is sold here and where it is located is what has gained attention. (credit: CBS) It’s located just across the street from where the Marshall Fire, Colorado’s most destructive in terms of property, is believed to have started. The cause of that fire has still not been determined. “It’s heartfelt to see what these people are going through and then to see that is almost like twisting the knife in the back of everything they are going through,”...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Idaho#Alabama#Oregon#Arkansas#Rally Authorities Say#The Patriot Front#Coeur D Alene Police#The U Haul#Cbs News
OutThere Colorado

Rafter dies in Colorado despite being experienced and using proper safety gear

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

3 Colorado men arrested in Idaho with ties to white supremacist group

Three members of a white supremacist group arrested on their way to a pride event in Idaho are from Colorado. Police said they are 26-year-old Nathan Brenner of Louisville, 23-year-old James Ryan of Thornton, and 38-year-old Forrest Rankin of Wheat Ridge. Police in Idaho said they and 28 others from the group Patriot Front, who were arrested, came to the state to riot. Police said riot gear and smoke grenade was found in the U-Haul the men were driving in. Those arrested hailed from 11 different states. All were charged with conspiracy to riot which is a misdemeanor.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Damien Staley, Arrested With Fentanyl After Denver Incident, On The Run Again

DENVER (CBS4) – A 39-year-old man who was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car and found in possession of 200 fentanyl pills was released on a $200 cash bond by a judge last week – one dollar per dose. He skipped this week’s Denver County court hearing. Damien Staley also did not show up at Thursday’s hearing in Adams County in another vehicle theft and drug possession case. “According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lab testing,” the Denver Police Department stated in a Facebook post describing the incident, “four out of every 10 counterfeit pills with Fentanyl contain a potentially lethal...
DENVER, CO
KOLD-TV

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

Mean YouTuber Says These Are the 10 Worst Towns in Colorado

Come with us now as we take a journey across the Centennial State to hear why this YouTuber hates these 10 towns, so much. This YouTuber, The World According to Briggs, is a man who's visited all of the 50 states and lived in several, because of being in the Military. He posts videos on a wide range of things regarding living in the United States.
KHOU

Conroe man among 31 arrested, accused of planning riots near Idaho Pride celebration

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Conroe man was among 31 people who were arrested in Idaho before they were able to riot near a Pride event, according to local authorities. The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Police said they found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the U-Haul after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.
CONROE, TX
Axios Denver

"Firearms" searches spike in Colorado after Uvalde shooting

Data: Google Trends; Map: Will Chase and Jacque Schrag/AxiosNew Google Trends data shows that search interest in the term "firearms" surged in nearly every congressional district in the country after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.In Colorado, the 8th and 5th districts appear to be the two regions most interested in the term. Why it matters: The findings reflect intense concerns around gun violence and school safety, and foreshadow how potentially influential those issues could be in this year's midterm elections if public attention holds, Axios' Jacque Schrag and Stef Kight write.State of play: The Uvalde shooting...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Denver

More Fire Restrictions In Effect As Hot, Dry Conditions Continue

(CBS4)– More portions of Colorado are under fire restrictions as hot and dry conditions continue. The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, Clear Creek, Boulder and Canyon Lake Ranger Districts are all under Stage One fire restrictions. (credit: CBS) Those restrictions will remain in effect until July 15. Stage One fire restrictions means no open fires on public lands, including campfires and fireworks. Violating fire restrictions could result in thousands of dollars of fines.
BOULDER, CO
cpr.org

Heidi Ganahl, GOP candidate for Governor, would restrict abortion, expand charter schools and get oil and gas ‘back to work`

Listen or read Colorado Matters' interview with fellow GOP candidate for governor, Greg Lopez, here. Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl says she wants to ease soaring gas prices with increased energy production in Colorado and maintains she can eliminate the state’s income tax, largely by shrinking bureaucracy and cutting red tape.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy