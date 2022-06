OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University head coach Dan Nielson has announced the signing of Utah State transfer Halle Nelson. Nelson will join the Wolverines for this coming season and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23. "We're really excited to finally have Halle at UVU," Nielson said. "Her ability to shoot and get to the basket, all while guarding multiple spots make us better immediately. That versatility will make her an important piece of our team for the next few years. We can't wait to get working with her this summer!"

