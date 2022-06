Join a Travel Trainer from MBTA Travel Training for a presentation focusing on the ongoing improvements in accessibility on the T, how to apply for a Senior CharlieCard (reduced fare), and planning for retirement from driving. Following the presentation there will be an opportunity to explore an out of service bus allowing participants to see and experience some of the special features, such as lowering of the bus, use of the ramp, priority seating, audible and visual announcements, and wheelchair securement.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO