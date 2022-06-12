ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Girls’ Tennis D4 MIAA State Tournament: Hamilton-Wenham Generals Girls Tennis Punches Ticket to Final Four!!

By Rick
msonewsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach’s report from Hamilton-Wenham girls’ tennis coach Joe Maher:. #1 seeded Hamilton-Wenham Girls Tennis team (21-0) won an exciting 4-1 match over Sturgis West Charter today at Gordon College in...

