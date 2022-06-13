ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire near Wrightwood area grows to at least 990 acres; 5% contained

A wildfire in the Wrightwood area continues to burn and exploded to at least 990 acres as of Sunday night, and it's 5% contained.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Desert Front Road, Wild Horse Canyon Road and the community of Wrightwood -- the evacuation order is for Highway 2 to Mesquite Street, from Highway 138 to Sand Canyon, and from Wright Mountain Road to Lone Pine Canyon Road.

Additionally, there is an evacuation warning in place for all of Wrightwood, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Serrano High School located at 9292 Sheep Creek Road in the unincorporated community of Phelan.

Small animals and livestock can be taken to the Devore Animal Shelter located at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino.

The fire began near triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush. Strong winds continue fueling the flames.

More than 200 firefighters are battling this blaze from the ground and the air. Officials say crews will continue to work on perimeter control and line construction overnight. A night helicopter will also be working the fire from the air.

Highway 2 was shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be posted here as it becomes available.

Jamie Pitts
4d ago

Local Victorville resident. If anyone needs help with anything please ask. I’m only 20 mins from the fire and I’m offfering my services for help. Contact me here first then we’ll go from there


