Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Bingo: Drag Queen Bingo at the Brass Tap

By Mandy Valentine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy Bingo and Drag Queen performances at The Brass Tap beginning at 8 PM. Bingo cards are $1! You...

Comments / 5

 

WAFF

Sarah J voted best musician in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sarah J is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. Spending her nights and weekends playing every venue around Huntsville so it’s no surprise she was recently voted Huntsville’s Best Musician. The young singer stays booked and busy playing shows around Nashville and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Free Comedy Show: The Joker's Wild at Shenanigans (Huntsville)

Shenanigans Comedy Theater will feature The Joker's Wild Comedy Open Mic for free this June with host Daniel Hardin. The show allows anyone itching to try out standup comedy to take the stage while the audience votes for best set at the end of the night. Enjoy reasonably priced food and beverages while you listen to some great jokes from some of the best comedians in the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake Yard Sale draws hundreds of shoppers Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. – In search of good deals on just about every item one can imagine, hundreds of people from Cullman and surrounding areas visited Sportsman Lake’s Summer Yard Sale on Saturday. Vendors stretched all over the former campsites and beyond filling the pavilions and nearly every inch of the park. Many sellers were pleased with the turnout and touted a successful, profitable day. While looking for new hats for himself and his young son, Scotty Hornsby said, “They got a lot to pick from and the prices ain’t bad neither. I like that Trump one and that one with the rebel...
CULLMAN, AL
RocketCityMom

10 Totally Free Things to Do in Huntsville with Kids This Summer

Summer break can be hard on a parent’s wallet, especially when you’re trying to figure out a way to keep the kids entertained and off devices. Here are 10 totally free things to do in Huntsville that won’t break the bank! I suggest bookmarking it for easy access when you need it most. You can also get free event ideas every day of every week inside our Event Calendar as well as our 2022 Summer Activity Guide for Families!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Danville woman celebrates birthday with Victorian tea party

Sherry Warnick of Danville recently celebrated her birthday in style – Victorian style that is. Ladies attending the party enjoyed competing in several activities. Winners included Eula Goss-best dress, Sonya Hyatt-best hat, Katherine Glenn-highest heels, Babette 0′ Shea-most jewelry, Susan Auyer-largest paper-doll chair, Kiairra Welsh, smallest paper doll, Barbara Hill- winner of recipe game. Others in attendance included Karen Hensley, Terri Steel, Callie Arnold, Rita Burden, Carol Warnick, Kay Clay and Megan Harris. Each lady made a craft, making victorian dolls out of antique handkerchiefs. Each lady went home with a goodie bag filled with prizes.
DANVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WildWater holds official Grand Opening Friday

CULLMAN, Ala. – With generations of Cullman County youth decrying the lack of fun activities in town, the City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) department provided their solution on Friday with the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony of the city’s new water park, WildWater. “It’s awesome to build something this nice for our community to enjoy and to also have something so incredible that it’s going to draw regional attention. People who live an hour or two away are going to be visiting every day. They’ll be spending money in our gas stations and our stores, increasing...
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local photographer places in national photography contest

Iven Holt was shocked when he saw his photo placed third in the Shutterfest top talent competition. More than a week later, he said it still hasn’t fully hit him. More than 400 photographers submitted more than 23,000 images to the contest – and out of them all, Holt’s photo of model Violet Deardorff placed third overall.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Colony Senior Center celebrates Juneteenth holiday

COLONY, Ala. – Kizzie Mongomery Leeth, “Aunt Kiz” to many in her community, was born into slavery in Blount County in 1861 to slave parents. As a child, the family moved to Colony in Cullman County. Outliving her first husband, Henry Malcom, she remarried to William Leeth. Between the two marriages, she was mother to 13 children. A well-respected and beloved midwife to countless families throughout Colony, Bremen, Arkedelphia, Gamble, Stout Mountain and beyond, she is said to have never lost a baby. Aunt Kiz passed in 1956, a free woman. On Friday, Aunt Kiz’s great-granddaughter, Catherine Minnitt, and many others celebrated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bob Wallace
WAFF

Downtown construction impacting Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur can see some changes coming downtown very soon. The block of First and Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton and Johnston will be under construction for the remainder of the year. The construction will include a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a city parking...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Guntersville approves plan for hotel by the harbor

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Business by the water on Lake Guntersville is growing – bringing economic prosperity to the area. On Monday night, the Guntersville City Council voted to approve a development agreement for a new hotel on the harbor. The two-acre lot at the Guntersville City Harbor will eventually host an upscale hotel, but the decision by the council to get to this point did not come free of community drama.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Is the Trash Pandas stadium food a homerun or foul ball?

On a muggy Tuesday night, I’m at a minor-league stadium scouting this year’s hottest prospects. Oh, not some slugging outfielder or flame-throwing pitcher. I’m scoping out new food offerings at the stadium of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Los Angeles’ Double-A affiliate. The concessions at...
MADISON, AL
Belk-Hudsons Department Store - Fowlers Store, Huntsville Alabama

When the locally owned Fowler's Department Store opened in 1930, it was one of the largest upscale department stores in Huntsville. Located at 116 Washington Street in the heart of Huntsville's premier shopping district, Fowler's opened directly after the city's commercial 1890 to 1929 building boom period. North Washington Street contained five department stores: Kress, Woolworths, J.C. Penney, Dunnavant, and Fowler's, as well as many smaller shops, restaurants, and two hotels. The area flagship store, Dunnavant's, was located on the same block as Fowler's, but the chain department stores (McClellans, Kress, Woolworths, and J.C. Penneys) were concentrated two blocks south. Fowler's Department Store went bankrupt in 1938 but later resumed business nearby until the late 1970s or early 1980s. In 1940 the northwest building became a Belk-Hudson Department Store, one of a large national chain of stores. In 1944, Belk-Hudson also leased the 1936 east building. This union, joined to serve the space needs of Belk-Hudson, made it one of the largest department stores in Huntsville at the end of World War II. From the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s, Huntsville's department stores gradually moved out of the downtown shopping district.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville OPP seek help with robbery at Circle K

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario OPP are reporting a robbery early this morning, June 22, 2022, at the Circle K on Hanes Road. If you recognize this male or have any information to help catch him please call the #HuntsvilleOPP Detachment at 705-789-5551. Or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-310-1122. Don’t...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

The City of Huntsville is in need of more lifeguards!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — There's evidence of staffing shortages all around us, from 'help wanted' signs to longer than usual waiting lines... and places like public pools are no exception. "In a typical year, we would have had anywhere from 25 to 35 lifeguard applicants prior to the beginning of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison grandfather faces manslaughter charges

44-year-old Tony Burks was arrested and charged with manslaughter following the investigation of an incident that happened on May 31st. Ongoing fertilizer shortages, gas prices skyrocketing, and high heat are taking its toll on landscaping businesses. NAHA Stem Camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local summer camp is providing teenage...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

1 adult, 2 children injured in wreck near Moores Mill Road

Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck on Darwin Road Sunday afternoon. 1 adult, 2 children injured in wreck near Moores …. State Auditor runoff candidates look for North Alabama …. Rocket City celebrates Juneteenth with event at Lowe …. Celebrating Family History on...
MOORES MILL, AL

