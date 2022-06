The ability of the United States military to deploy, supply, and redeploy its forces is unparalleled in the history of warfare. Professor Colin S. Gray writes that the U.S. military may “not have always been well-directed strategically or operationally. But that military establishment has always shown a mastery of logistics.” Since the end of the Second World War, logistics has been the great asymmetric advantage of the U.S. military. However, current and emerging challenges demand an updated concept of military logistics.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO