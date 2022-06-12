ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The 18th Annual Wine & Food Week concludes in splendid culinary fashion with The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase

By Woodlands Online Staff
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – On on the evening of June 11, Wine & Food Week presented the final and most impressive gathering for wine aficionados and food connoisseurs from around the country. Celebrating their 18th anniversary, The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase brought together some of the best libations...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Elegant fine-dining Houston destination lands on prestigious Best New Restaurants in America list

A Houston restaurant has earned a major nod from international magazine Robb Report: March, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired tasting menu restaurant led by Goodnight Hospitality partners chef Felipe Riccio and master sommelier June Rodil, has nabbed a spot on the publication's annual 10 Best New Restaurants in America, coming in at a laudable No. 2 on the list, along with buzzy Dallas restaurant Meridian and eight other top eateries from around the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest Brunch Party — Young Professionals, Pretty Young Things and Glamazons Turn This River Oaks Hotspot Pink

Troup Rolland, standing, Madison Marchbanks, Megan Rodriguez, Kirby Wheat at the Brasserie 19 Rosé All Day bash. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Brasserie 19 valets scurried in the abominable heat midday Saturday as Porsches, Range Rovers and Mercedes disgorged a stylish retinue of the young (some not so young) and restless, so attractive that even Carrie Bradshaw would have been intimidated. Les jeunesse dorée had gathered for brunch in celebration of national Rosé All Day.
defendernetwork.com

Top 5 Houston Nightlife spots

You can’t deny that Houston has some of the best nightlife and entertainment experiences. If you are looking for places to meet other young professionals, visiting the city, networking, or just vibing to great music and snack on some tasty meals, here are the Defender’s top 5 Houston nightlife spots.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
The Woodlands, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
The Woodlands, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Howard Hughes hosts Star-Spangled Salute at Pavilion

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to kick off America’s birthday celebration at the Star-Spangled Salute as the Houston Symphony takes the Main Stage of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, July 3 at 8 PM. The Howard Hughes Corporation® has presented this free, family-friendly Independence...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Food And Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Wine Food Week#Tx#Houston Restaurant Weeks#The Houston Food Bank
Community Impact Houston

Chicken Kitchen's second location now open in Katy

Chicken Kitchen opened its second location at 3011 W. Grand Parkway N., Ste. 800, Katy, on May 16. The restaurant markets itself as a healthy and fresh fast-food kitchen, with grilled chicken entrees, fresh salads, and homemade sides and recipes that adhere to the American Heart Association’s guidelines for fat, calories and cholesterol consumption. Menu items include variations of the “chop-chop,” which is a bowl with the option to include yellow rice, chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes and lettuce; salads, chicken breast platters with pita bread and burritos. 832-437-0142. www.chickenkitchentx.com/index.htm.
KATY, TX
KHOU

The history behind Houston's oldest park, Emancipation Park

HOUSTON — Emancipation Park is celebrating 150 years since it was purchased by a group of former slaves in 1872. Community members in the Third and Fourth Wards raised about $1,000 to purchase 10 acres of park in order to host Juneteenth Celebrations. The park was donated to the...
HOUSTON, TX
irlonestar.com

6.13.22 – Forest Park, The Woodlands – Conroe Culture News

6.13.22 – Forest Park, The Woodlands – Conroe Culture News. Today’s show spotlights the funeral business. Forest Park offers compassionate care for your loved one when the need arises or to pre-plan for the eventual life occurrence. Guest today is Isabelle Dion- Family Service Manager,. Forest Park...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
baytown.org

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston and Convention Center - 6/2022

The view of Bayland Island is changing daily with the construction of the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston and Convention Center. Many of you have been asking for the progress of the hotel and, as you can see from the video, construction is quickly changing the landscape. The foundation on the hotel...
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

These beautiful, heat-loving plants won’t die -- unless you really try -- in your Houston garden

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

19th Annual YMCA Kids Triathlon 2022 – Race #2 of the YMCA Summer Race Series presented by Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Registration is now open for the 19th annual YMCA Kids Triathlon to be held on Saturday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. at the Branch Crossing YMCA location. Youth, ages 6-12, are eligible to register and experience the fun and excitement of triathlon. It will be a morning of friendly competition and physical activity that can lead to a lifetime of wellness. The event is designed for all levels. Previous triathlon experience is not required. Registration closes on July 11. Register early as this event sells out: ymcahouston.org/ymca-kids-tri Swim/Bike/Run for a Cause: Presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands, the Kids Triathlon benefits the YMCA Annual Campaign, which ensures everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive at the Y. Proceeds from the event will help us to create a stronger community, multiply our impact, and bring about meaningful change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Cool Summer at Home

Summer fun opportunities are endless in the Woodlands, but if you’re trying to beat the heat in the comfort of your own home, having fun activities ready in advance is so helpful! We want to share some of our favorite ways to stay cool at home in the summer heat.
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy