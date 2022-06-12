The 18th Annual Wine & Food Week concludes in splendid culinary fashion with The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Registration is now open for the 19th annual YMCA Kids Triathlon to be held on Saturday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. at the Branch Crossing YMCA location. Youth, ages 6-12, are eligible to register and experience the fun and excitement of triathlon. It will be a morning of friendly competition and physical activity that can lead to a lifetime of wellness. The event is designed for all levels. Previous triathlon experience is not required. Registration closes on July 11. Register early as this event sells out: ymcahouston.org/ymca-kids-tri Swim/Bike/Run for a Cause: Presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands, the Kids Triathlon benefits the YMCA Annual Campaign, which ensures everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive at the Y. Proceeds from the event will help us to create a stronger community, multiply our impact, and bring about meaningful change.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO