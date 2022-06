Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University men's basketball head coach Andy Bronkema, who led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Division II Tournament and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championship this past season, has announced the addition of West Michigan native Jimmy Booth to his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO