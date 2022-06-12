ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High gas prices bring potential for Las Vegas bike sales

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0My6RF_0g8aDmMH00

High gas prices could force some drivers to find a different form of transportation, and some are looking at bikes.

“I feel a lot better financially about going out and buying lunch if I didn’t drive my car here," said Ryan Johnson, an employee at Pro Cyclery. "Driving here costs as much as lunch does."

Johnson has no qualms about riding his bike to work at Pro Cyclery in Summerlin. With gas at more than five dollars a gallon in the valley , it has become a financially prudent move.

“I even get groceries on my bike because I’m trying to save every penny I can,” he said.

Bike sales exploded at the start of the pandemic and has remained above pre-pandemic numbers. A market research company, NPD Group shows sales were up 54 percent in April 2021 compared to April 2019.

“Getting as many bikes in as we can and selling them as fast as we could get them. That’s still down a little bit now, but hopefully we maintain some of those customers we gained,” he said.

Johnson says some customers may be attracted to the lower maintenance costs of bikes compared to cars.

“My car usually costs about $400 a month, and I’ve cut that down about $300 by primarily using my bike for transportation,” he said.

He’s confident the shop will see some customers come in for a new bike.

“I think other people are going to start being like I am and move in the direction of spending more time on their bikes for financial reasons,” Johnson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

RV sales are hot despite high gas prices

Summer is here and your travel plans may be shifting a bit due to record-high gas prices. But despite the pain at the pump, many are not only hitting the open road, they're doing it in style. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with a local expert who says, RV sales are booming.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Traffic
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
KTNV 13 Action News

LAS ranked #1 as air travel booms

Las Vegas isn’t stopping on its road to reopening and being one of the top destinations in the world. Recently, the airport was ranked number 1 in most recovered airports since the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bike#Vehicles#Npd Group
8 News Now

Bicyclist hit in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist in the northeast valley. It happened near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos on Tuesday evening. Police say the bicyclist is at fault in the crash. No other details have been released. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Sellers’ real estate market shifting to buyers’ advantage

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “Price cut.” It’s a phrase that’s been absent from Southern Nevada’s real estate vernacular in recent times. But it doesn’t take more than a glance at Zillow to see that sellers are slashing their sometimes unrealistic visions of cashing in on the frenzy. “In March of this year, we had 2,000 homes for sale on […] The post Sellers’ real estate market shifting to buyers’ advantage appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
L.A. Weekly

Justin Terry Fatally Struck by Steel Crossbar in Accident on US 95 [Las Vegas, NV]

Detective Pronounced Dead after Tragic Car Accident near Centennial Parkway. The tragic incident occurred around 7:00 a.m., on Friday near Centennial Parkway. Per reports, a southbound tractor-trailer with a large piece of construction equipment collided with a steel crossbar under the overpass. The crossbar used to designate a low clearance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy