Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

On June 4, 2022, the Licking Police Department conducted a joint, short-term, narcotics investigation with members of the Department of Corrections at South Central Correctional Center (SCCC). During the investigation, it was discovered an SCCC employee had brought an illegal substance into the facility, concealed on his person. The employee, Michael L. Lonski, age 30, of Rolla, was searched by SCCC employees inside the facility and contraband was discovered. A further search of Lonski’s vehicle by Licking police officers revealed additional items of suspected controlled substance.
Comments / 0