Camdenton, MO

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith active shooter situations seemingly making the headlines every day, the Camdenton...

www.krmsradio.com

ozarkradionews.com

Traffic Fatality North of Cabool

Cabool, MO. – A one-vehicle accident happened yesterday at roughly 3:45PM, where the driver received fatal injuries. A 1995 Dodge 3500 Flatbed was traveling Northbound on US 63, just North of Cabool, when it crashed. The driver was Rickie Walker, 74 of Rolla, MO. The crash occurred when Walker crossed the center of the roadway, went off the left side of the road, collided with a drainage ditch and a fence, and overturned.
CABOOL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three children removed from Boonville home after deputies find drugs, firearms & bugs

A Cooper County couple is arrested after their home is raided earlier this week. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at a home along Highway 5, about five miles south of Boonville. Investigators say they went to the address to check on reports that a child was being exposed to narcotics.
BOONVILLE, MO
thelickingnews.com

Drug arrest at SCCC

On June 4, 2022, the Licking Police Department conducted a joint, short-term, narcotics investigation with members of the Department of Corrections at South Central Correctional Center (SCCC). During the investigation, it was discovered an SCCC employee had brought an illegal substance into the facility, concealed on his person. The employee, Michael L. Lonski, age 30, of Rolla, was searched by SCCC employees inside the facility and contraband was discovered. A further search of Lonski’s vehicle by Licking police officers revealed additional items of suspected controlled substance.
LICKING, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Seymour Man Steals Trash Truck, Assaults Driver

Seymour, MO. – A Seymour man has been arrested following an incident where a trash truck driver was assaulted. On June 8th, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a trash truck driver had been assaulted, and his trash truck was stolen. Reporting to the call was Deputy McLear and Detective Akers, along with the help of K9 Mick and his handler, Deputy Johnson.
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

MU golfer suspended for taking photos in restroom

An international student athlete at MU is suspended for taking pictures of a woman inside a bathroom stall. Yuta Tsai, a member of MU’s golf team, is charged with two misdemeanors, including invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence. The university has confirmed that Tsai has been suspended from the team per university policy.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey a judge’s order on several charges and failure to appear on several other cases is now in custody. Brayden Anthony Burns had been placed on the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Arrested In Morgan County

A 21-year-old from Gravois Mills wanted on a couple warrants out of Morgan County is back in custody. That’s according to court records in Morgan County which indicate that James Keith Dore had been wanted for failing to appear, after being released on his own recognizance, on charges of misdemeanor peace disturbance and felony burglary.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Seriously Hurt in Miller County Wreck

Three people are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Miller County just before 7:00 Friday morning. The highway patrol says that it happened on Missouri-52 just north of Norman Road when 54-year-old Sonny Parkhurst, of Hannibal, crossed over the centerline striking 63-year-old Linda Wieberg, of Iberia. Both drivers were...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

LHS students to split $112,000 prize

It was a successful day on the Pomme de Terre Lake water for the Lebanon High School bass fishing team over the weekend. Charlie Knight and Avery Starnes had a big day, capturing first at the National Youth Fishing Association Missouri state championship and walking home with a $112,000 scholarship to Drury University that will be split between the two. The duo caught a total of four fish, including a 4.84-pound big bass, and had a combined weight of 17.37 pounds total, winning by more than three pounds against Elijah Want and Hunter Hastings of Farmington (13.98 pounds). For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
morgancountypress.com

Ivy Bend News 06-16-22

Just as in years past, we zoomed right through what could have been a very lovely spring, and went right into summer. The Summer Solstice is June 21, which is the astronomical beginning of summer and the longest day of the year. The temperatures could have increased gradually until then, but no, not here. We live around the lake for a reason so grab the sunscreen and head out for a swim.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
maconhomepress.com

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – During the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 2005 into law. HB 2005 expands protections under the law for Missouri's farm and ranch families in certain eminent domain proceedings.
MISSOURI STATE

