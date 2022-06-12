Complete the Summer CALF/Library Challenge

Your Abilene Public Library is partnering with the Children’s Art & Literacy Festival (CALF) to offer youth another special challenge to participate in during the Summer Reading Club. We’ll have six buttons for you to earn throughout the summer, commemorating past authors honored over the past 10 years of CALF.

Starting June 13, each library branch will feature the works of one of these authors and youth are challenged to visit and read one of their books while inside the library. If they do so, they’ll receive one of the buttons from CALF that honored that author. They can then wear them on their clothes, pin them to a special collectible display we’ll offer at the library, or to simply put in their rooms.

Don’t worry if you happen to miss a week because you haven’t lost your chance to complete the button set. On the final week of the Summer Reading Club, we’ll allow you to read books from any of the six selected authors for this summer, and pick up the button you missed.

Don’t miss your opportunity to participate in this special summer challenge and be sure to visit your library each week to keep up with the reading challenges. We’d also like to thank our friends at the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council for partnering with the library this summer to be able to offer this special incentive.

If you have any questions regarding this summer activity, feel free to ask library staff for assistance.