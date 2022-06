Editor’s note: This press release was provided by CityMD. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. NEW YORK, JUNE 14, 2022– CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, today announced its continued expansion in Westchester County with a new location opening in Pelham Manor, marking its eighth facility in the Hudson Valley. From broken bones to sinus infections to stomach viruses, CityMD Pelham Manor offers convenient services for adult and pediatric urgent care needs in the community. In addition to offering virtual care, the site provides an additional resource for COVID-19 testing and treatment services, offering residents Rapid, PCR, and Antibody testing. CityMD Pelham Manor is the 156th CityMD location across New Jersey and New York.

PELHAM MANOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO