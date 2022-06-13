Parking Area Of Rocky Mountain National Park Trailhead Closed Near Grand Lake Due To Flooding

(CBS4) – Melting snow is causing the waters of many Colorado rivers to rise, and that has created problems this weekend in Grand County. The parking area at a trailhead on the southwestern side of Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed due to flooding.

Park officials tweeted late Sunday morning that Tonahutu Creek is currently flooding, and that’s why they’ve had to close the North Inlet parking area. That’s just outside of Grand Lake.

Access to Holzwarth Historic site has also been closed at the bridge due to the flooding, as has the East Inlet Trail and access road for Bowen Gulch.

On Friday the National Weather Service tweeted that melting snow was “producing rises on the upper reaches of the Colorado River” not far from Grand Lake.