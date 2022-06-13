ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Parking Area Of Rocky Mountain National Park Trailhead Closed Near Grand Lake Due To Flooding

By Jesse Sarles
 2 days ago

(CBS4) – Melting snow is causing the waters of many Colorado rivers to rise, and that has created problems this weekend in Grand County. The parking area at a trailhead on the southwestern side of Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed due to flooding.

(credit: RMNP)

Park officials tweeted late Sunday morning that Tonahutu Creek is currently flooding, and that’s why they’ve had to close the North Inlet parking area. That’s just outside of Grand Lake.

Access to Holzwarth Historic site has also been closed at the bridge due to the flooding, as has the East Inlet Trail and access road for Bowen Gulch.

(credit: RMNP)

On Friday the National Weather Service tweeted that melting snow was “producing rises on the upper reaches of the Colorado River” not far from Grand Lake.

CBS Denver

Tubing In Lyons Not Allowed Due To High Creek Levels

(CBS4) – Tubing is now off limits in the St. Vrain Creek and River. That’s the stretch from Apple Valley Road to North Foothills Highway in Lyons. (credit: CBS) Boulder County authorities say it’s just too dangerous due to the South Platte River Basin snowpack that is expected to melt, causing the creeks and river to continue to rise. The restriction went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Tubing in the area could net a $100 fine. Starting June 14 at 8am Tubing Restrictions will be in place for St Vrain Creek and River from Apple Valley Rd through Lyons to North Foothills Highway due to rising water levels over 1000 cubic feet per second creating public safety concerns. $100 fine for violation. pic.twitter.com/mSW1Ct5Laj — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) June 13, 2022 The Longmont Times-Call reported that there were several rescues in Lyons over the weekend on the waterway when people fell out of their tubes or got stuck.
broomfieldenterprise.com

Sheridan Parkway in Broomfield, Erie scheduled for Wednesday closure

Sheridan Parkway between 167th Avenue and Alcott Way will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday. Erie officials state in a news release that the closure is needed to complete construction work associated with a residential construction site east of Sheridan Boulevard just south of Colo. 7 in Broomfield. Traffic...
ERIE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Wildfire Smoke Is About To Return, Expect A Hazy And Hot Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Wildfire smoke originating in New Mexico and Arizona will stream back into Colorado Thursday night and Friday. The smoke will combine with intense heat to create a hazy start to the weekend. For the Denver metro area, the smoke is not expected to be as thick as it was back on Monday, but air quality will suffer and visibility will be impacted. Models used to show where wildfire smoke will travel and how thick it will be agree the worse situation will be in southern Colorado and particularly in the San Luis Valley region where the smoke should be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rafter Dies After Falling Into Poudre River Near Mishawaka In Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man died after the raft he was on overturned on the Poudre River near Mishawaka Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office press release, it was around 3 p.m. its communications team received the report of the private raft overturned on Poudre River just east of Mishawaka, and one of the rafters was missing. An SOS activation had also been received in the area by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center. Eventually, first responders pulled the victim from the river while they were on scene. A witness, a Colorado Parks...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sun Valley Residents Pump The Brakes On I-25 Widening Project

DENVER (CBS4) – A widening of I-25 between Santa Fe and 20th Street has long been in the works. The Colorado Department of Transportation says, in the end, it would alleviate traffic for drivers as part of its 10-year plan. However, a group that lives along the construction zone in the Sun Valley neighborhood is trying to pump the brakes on the proposal. (credit: CBS) About a dozen protestors gathered with signs in hand on Tuesday morning, saying their neighborhood is already heavily impacted by air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. “Doubling down on highway projects will only make life worse,” said Molly...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

There’s A Free Way Around To The Top Of Mount Evans, But You Can’t Stop & Get Out

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Signs reading “Reservations required” are everywhere you look approaching the Mount Evans highway. At the entry gate near Echo Lake, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger decided to ask the ranger anyway. “Hi, I don’t have a reservation, can I go up Mount Evans?” asked Sallinger. “Cannot go up Mount Evans today, but we have information for the future,” the ranger replied. (credit: CBS) Colorado Highway 5 officially opened for the season on June 10. The fee for a passenger car is $15 plus $2 reservation charge if you signed up in advance. Sallinger, who has previously reported on the debate over charging...
COLORADO STATE
