When the Boston Celtics kicked off Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a 14-2 run, it looked like they were the team about to go on a historic run. That's not what happened. The Warriors slowly but surely cut into the lead, getting it down to six at 22-16 with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter. And then? The Warriors ran the Celtics off of the floor. The Warriors would go on to win 103-90 to claim their fourth title in eight years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO