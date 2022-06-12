NYC Adds $2 Million in Budget Revenue… by Reinstating Twice-A-Week Alternate Side Parking

Following the end of the state legislative session on June 2, the controversial 421-a tax exemption that subsidizes housing construction expired on June 15. Proponents of 421-a and its alternatives claimed the exemption was necessary to promote housing construction, both for affordable and market-rate units. However, opponents of 421-a criticized the relatively low levels of deeply affordable housing that the program produced compared to the number of market-rate units that were subsidized. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office released a report in March that called the program “expensive and inefficient.”

