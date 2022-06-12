NYC Adds $2 Million in Budget Revenue… by Reinstating Twice-A-Week Alternate Side Parking

In a piece for Bloomberg CityLab, James S. Russell describes the $8 billion renovation of “America’s most reviled airport,” New York’s LaGuardia. Despite the massive investment in the modernization of the new terminals, the airport is, as Russell writes, “trapped in the husk of its reviled predecessor.” This is because “the ‘new’ LaGuardia’s expansion was constrained on a site that opened to pontooned flying boats and DC-3s in 1939. From the air, it looks like taffy pulled in several directions. Recently constructed buildings and roads had to dodge and weave among the detritus of boneheaded decisions past, including bits of the older terminals that had to remain in service as new ones were constructed.”
