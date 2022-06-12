ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Adds $2 Million in Budget Revenue… by Reinstating Twice-A-Week Alternate Side Parking

Cover picture for the articleWhen the NYC Department of Sanitation announced that it is reinstating twice-a-week alternate side parking, after a year’s long hiatus due to Covid, the reasoning was that the streets need to be cleaned again. “It went on for far too...

The Staten Island Advance

NYC’s proposed water rate hike is a punch in the gut (opinion)

Over the past year, Americans across the country have been reeling from the impact of skyrocketing inflation. With the cost of food, gas and transportation rising to the highest price points in 41 years, you’d think government officials and elected representatives would be doing all they could to ease the financial burdens on hardworking families. Instead, it seems many are working overtime to make them worse.
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: A dozen Weed World trucks got towed after the company racked up $500k in parking tickets

Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a city (in a state) of winners, not losers. Here's what's happening:. A new study from the Regional Plan Association found that even if remote work quadruples by 2030, the amount of people commuting across the Hudson River into Manhattan will still rise by about 10% from 2019 levels, suggesting that the Gateway tunnel project is still sorely needed.
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: With the expiration of 421-a, state lawmakers must do more to curb vacant luxury developments

Following the end of the state legislative session on June 2, the controversial 421-a tax exemption that subsidizes housing construction expired on June 15. Proponents of 421-a and its alternatives claimed the exemption was necessary to promote housing construction, both for affordable and market-rate units. However, opponents of 421-a criticized the relatively low levels of deeply affordable housing that the program produced compared to the number of market-rate units that were subsidized. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office released a report in March that called the program “expensive and inefficient.”
PLANetizen

Scandal: Large-Scale Developments Approved Without Architect's Involvement

Hudson Yards, as pictured with several buildings under construction in September 2021. | Popova Valeriya / Shutterstock. Matthew Haag reports for The New York Times on the curious case of the hotel on 11th Avenue in Hudson Yards. “At 642 feet tall, the building soars above the Hudson River, featuring jagged sets of floor-to-ceiling windows that shimmer in the sun,” writes Haag.
thechiefleader.com

City sanitation workers start at $40,662, increasing to $83,465 after 5-1/2 years

The city is accepting applications for sanitation workers through June 30 for multiple-choice exams scheduled to begin Sept. 7. This is the first time in seven years the sanit test is being held. Starting pay is $40,622 per year with the current union contract providing for periodic increases to $83,465 after the completion of 5-1/2 years of service. Sanitation workers can also earn differential payments based on their specific assignment and overtime.
fanrecap.com

Massive ‘urban village’ in East New York weaves through public review

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Brooklyn megachurch pastor’s longtime vision of an “urban village” in East New York is approaching reality, with the Christian Cultural Center’s Innovative Urban Living plan now snaking its way through the city’s formal public review process.
PIX11

UPS unveils tiny battery-powered cycles in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has unveiled a battery-powered, four-wheeled cycle to more efficiently haul cargo in some of the world’s most congested streets and to reduce its carbon footprint. The company unveiled the tiny delivery vehicles Tuesday in New York City. It said a trial run is focused on the city and several places […]
Curbed

Google Maps Renamed Bedford Avenue ‘Maple Avenue’

If you were using Google Maps on Tuesday morning to look for anything on the Williamsburg strip of Bedford Avenue, you were met with a surprise: It’s Maple Avenue now. Get used to it! The Williamsburg Whole Foods is listed as 238 Maple Avenue, and the Bedford is now that bar on the corner of Maple and North 11th.
nypressnews.com

The B.Q.E. Is Crumbling. There’s Still No Plan to Fix It.

The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is slowly crumbling from the road salt and moisture that has weakened its concrete-and-steel foundation, and from all the overweight trucks that it was never designed to carry. But six years after New York City officials sounded the alarm over the B.Q.E., there is still no consensus...
PIX11

NYC schools face $215 million in budget cuts amid falling enrollment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A $215 million cut to the Department of Education’s budget is anticipated because of declining enrollment at New York City public schools, officials said. Enrollment had dropped throughout the pandemic. It’s also projected to continue to fall, Comptroller Brad Lander said Monday on the PIX11 Morning News. Even with the enrollment […]
boweryboogie.com

Demolition of Historic East River Park Tennis Center Underway

Demolition of an East River Park relic is underway. The Tennis Center Comfort Station is under the wrecking ball as we speak. The silver lining, if at all, is that a salvaged section of the 74-year-old terra cotta ornament will be repurposed for use in the updated park. Once the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project is complete, that is. (Five years?)
The Staten Island Advance

Looking for some quick cash? This company is offering $2K to release 100 cockroaches into your home.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s a simple way to make $2,000 — and all you need to do is allow this pest control company to release 100 American cockroaches into your home. ThePestInformer.com noted it’s always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests, specifically cockroaches. In a new study, the company said it’s willing to pay homeowners $2,000 to release the cockroaches into their home and test out a specific pest control technique to be able to gauge its effectiveness.
News 12

3 new recreational marijuana stores opening this week in New Jersey

Three new recreational marijuana stores will be opening this week in New Jersey, including one location near the Jersey Shore. The stores making the transition under the Garden State Dispensary brand from medical marijuana to legal sales are located in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union. The State Cannabis Regulatory Commission granted the company approval for sales back in May.
PLANetizen

LaGuardia Airport Redesign Fails To Address Key Concerns

In a piece for Bloomberg CityLab, James S. Russell describes the $8 billion renovation of “America’s most reviled airport,” New York’s LaGuardia. Despite the massive investment in the modernization of the new terminals, the airport is, as Russell writes, “trapped in the husk of its reviled predecessor.” This is because “the ‘new’ LaGuardia’s expansion was constrained on a site that opened to pontooned flying boats and DC-3s in 1939. From the air, it looks like taffy pulled in several directions. Recently constructed buildings and roads had to dodge and weave among the detritus of boneheaded decisions past, including bits of the older terminals that had to remain in service as new ones were constructed.”
