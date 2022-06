On June 24, five families will receive keys to their homes in the Lealman community. St. Petersburg, FL – On Friday, June 24, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties will celebrate with five new homeowners in the Lealman community in St. Petersburg. On Friday morning, the Jackson, Sampson, Keys, McKinnie-Clayton, and Jones families will receive the keys to their Habitat homes. The 5-in-1 celebration is part of a 10-in-10 campaign – where 10 families will be celebrating their achievement of the American Dream of homeownership in 10 days this June!

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO