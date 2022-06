Riverfront 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Loft Apartment with Alcove - This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is just under 1100 SF and has all of the amenities you could want! The unit features an alcove with historical details, stainless steel appliances, Cream City brick walls, exposed timbers and offers the highest quality upgrades throughout. It is located in a historical building, the oldest to be refurbished in Milwaukee. You'll have access to a beautiful club room and a state-of-the-art fitness area. Everything you need just steps away!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO