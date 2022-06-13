ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

Six Rushed To Hospitals After Head-On Crash in Covina

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people were rushed to two area hospitals Sunday after a head-on crash between two vehicles in Covina, authorities said. Three of those injured were children...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Barranca Avenue [Covina, CA]

Traffic Collision on Cypress Street Left Several Hurt. According to initial reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m. Furthermore, police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, medical responders arrived at the scene and transported...
COVINA, CA
signalscv.com

Sheriff’s motorcycle deputy sent to hospital after traffic collision

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s motorcycle deputy was involved in a traffic collision during traffic enforcement Tuesday morning in Saugus, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred around 9:27 a.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Tupelo Ridge Road. Melgar did not know the cause of the crash as of Tuesday before noon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Massive fire erupts at Montebello tire yard

Several agencies were heavily engaged with a massive fire that broke out at a tire yard in Montebello Friday morning. The fire was first reported just after 2:15 a.m. on Bluff Road near Maynard Road, prompting a long battle between firefighters and the massive flames. According to Montebello Fire Department, the fire was very stubborn due to the burning rubber and was expected to continue for hours. The property is home to thousands of tires, which makes the flames difficult to extinguish.The City of Montebello issued a statement directed at residents, which read: "Fire in a tire storage facility near Bluff and Maynard Roads. Fire is contained to facility but heavy smoke persists in the area. Residents advised to stay inside or close windows. No traffic closures in effect. Fire expected to burn for several hours."No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and investigators were already working to determine a cause.
MONTEBELLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Covina, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Covina, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
signalscv.com

Two big rigs collide on freeway, SigAlert issued

A traffic collision involving two big rigs caused massive delays and the issuing of a SigAlert on Tuesday. The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of the Whitaker brake check. Officer Ramon Kendricks, a spokesman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Barranca#La County Fire Department
Santa Clarita Radio

Semi Truck Flips On Side On 5 Freeway North Of Santa Clarita, SigAlert Issued

A SigAlert was issued after a semi truck flipped onto its side on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, slowing traffic. At around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near Highway 138 in Gorman, north of Santa Clarita, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control Center.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man seen on video attacking elderly person in Glendale

LOS ANGELES - Glendale police are looking for a suspect who assaulted an elderly man in an unprovoked attack. Police say the attack happened May 10 just before 11 a.m. on the sidewalk of Central Ave. near Colorado St., in front of the Glendale Galleria. The entire incident was caught...
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in Ontario

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Ontario on June 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:46 a.m., Ontario Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Corona Avenue. Isaac Angel Jackson, 24, a resident of San Bernardino, was...
NBC Los Angeles

Police Chase Ends With Arrest in Montebello Alley

A man was arrested Wednesday night after a short chase through downtown LA to Montebello on Wednesday night. The chase took place at speeds between 60 and 70 mph on the 5 Freeway in Commerce before ending in an alley in Montebello. Details about what led to the chase were...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Pursuit Suspect Charged After Chase Ends With Passenger Trapped In Crash

A Newhall man was charged with four felonies earlier this month after he allegedly led deputies on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash in May. On Wednesday’ June 1, Oscar Castillo, 27, from Newhall had four felony charges filed against him in court, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Anthony Diaz, of Sylmar, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Tuesday in Granada Hills. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway at Woodley Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy