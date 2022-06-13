Six Rushed To Hospitals After Head-On Crash in Covina

Several agencies were heavily engaged with a massive fire that broke out at a tire yard in Montebello Friday morning. The fire was first reported just after 2:15 a.m. on Bluff Road near Maynard Road, prompting a long battle between firefighters and the massive flames. According to Montebello Fire Department, the fire was very stubborn due to the burning rubber and was expected to continue for hours. The property is home to thousands of tires, which makes the flames difficult to extinguish.The City of Montebello issued a statement directed at residents, which read: "Fire in a tire storage facility near Bluff and Maynard Roads. Fire is contained to facility but heavy smoke persists in the area. Residents advised to stay inside or close windows. No traffic closures in effect. Fire expected to burn for several hours."No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and investigators were already working to determine a cause.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO