Sussex County, DE

Local author wins top award for historical fiction novel

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Next Generation Indie Book Awards announced Sussex County resident David Salner won first place in the historical fiction category for his novel “A Place to Hide.”. The Indie Book Awards is the largest international book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. This follows recognition...

Cape Gazette

African Heritage Music Celebration to hail charter approval June 22

The 2nd Annual African Heritage Music Celebration to benefit the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. Featured guest artists will be multi-octave vocalist Victoria Williams from Washington, D.C., and the DSU Jazz...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
georgetowner.com

Easton’s New Culinary Treasures        

Psst. Come closer. In case you haven’t heard, there’s a culinary renaissance going on in Easton, the charming historic getaway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While this delightful destination still enjoys oodles of small-town charm with quaint antique shops, coffee houses and horse-drawn carriage tours, a tsunami of change is transforming this once sleepy town into a sophisticated dining mecca. 
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Concert for the Kids June 19 features live auction, music, food and wine

The Concert for the Kids set for Sunday, June 19, at the Milton Theatre will feature plenty of performers, chefs and libations, along with a bevy of live auction items. Event proceeds will support the Paul Kares charity. Tickets are $95 each. To purchase, visit paulkaresde.org. “We have some amazing...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Summer reading program for children and teens underway at Lewes library

The Lewes Public Library’s summer reading program has set sail with Oceans of Possibilities for children and teens and a variety of happenings to continue through Thursday, Aug. 4. The sea-themed summer program features reading challenges for children of all ages. Kids ages 12 and under are invited to...
LEWES, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Iowa State
State
Montana State
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Cape Gazette

Library to host a whale of an education session June 29

The Rehoboth Beach Public Library will host Whalemobile owner Cynde McInnis and her life-sized (43-foot) inflatable whale, Nile, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, as part of the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. Youngsters will meet Nile, a representation of a 35-year old humpback whale whom McInnis has seen...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation Run / Walk

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation 5k Run / Walk. For more information and to Register, go to www.raceroster.com/events/2022/58197/13th-annual-harry-k-foundation-5k-runwalk. Race Information:. July 24, 2022. 7 a.m. registration opens | 8 a.m. Kiddie K starts | 8:15 a.m. Race Starts. 17388 N Village Main Blvd, Lewes, DE. The...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape district, Lewes library offer pre-K summer program

Cape Henlopen School District and Lewes Public Library have partnered to offer a summer enrichment reading program for pre-K students ages 3 to 5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July. “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for this year’s program, said library volunteer Lauren Levin, a former Shields...
LEWES, DE
Garden & Gun

My Town: A Creative Leader’s Easton, Maryland

For much of his life, Al Bond has nurtured the artistic culture of his hometown of Easton, Maryland, and the charming waterfront hamlets that comprise Talbot County on the Chesapeake Bay. As the CEO of the arts-focused Avalon Foundation since 2008, Bond orchestrates 300-plus activities yearly, including art and theater classes, concerts, a festival— and the local farmers market.
EASTON, MD
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer guide to Maryland's Ocean City: What not to miss

Here’s a new way to get your food in a container. Pier 23 is an innovative concept created from renovated shipping containers that pair restaurants with an outdoor entertainment venue plus a bar on the waterfront site of the former Mad Fish Bar and Grill in West Ocean City. (If you remember, Mad Fish Bar was destroyed by a fire in 2019.) Pier 23, which promotes itself as “Ocean City’s first Container Food Port,” plans to open by Memorial Day weekend. 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City. 410-289-3322. pier23oc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex Pride sets bus trip to New York Pride Parade June 26

Founding board members of Sussex Pride are excited to announce the birth of the new nonprofit organization that will work to celebrate, strengthen and support the LGBTQ community in Sussex County and the state of Delaware. Committed to serving all of Sussex County and all LGBTQ community members, Sussex Pride...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

‘A nice last day’ for dining at original Nicola Pizza

For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City welcomed 15th annual Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 15th annual Ocean City Air Show took place this weekend in an event that was fun for the whole family. Joining us with more is the director of public relations for the air show, Chris Dirato.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt, retired CPA

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Robert was born in Tampa, Fla., and grew up in Winthrop, Mass., and Washington, D.C. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, he became a Delaware-certified public accountant. In 1960, he and his wife, Carolyn, founded their own CPA firm in Rehoboth Beach. He served in many professional capacities including president of the Delaware Society of CPAs, secretary and president of the Delaware State Board of Accountancy, and vice president of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. In 1977, he left public accounting to serve as chairman, president, and CEO of the Sussex Trust Company, a commercial bank in southern Delaware. He served as president of the Delaware Bankers Association, a member of the Government Relations Council of the American Bankers Association, and a member of the Bank Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He participated in many civic activities in his community. He was a founder of the Delaware Community Foundation. He served as president of the Rehoboth Beach School Board, as director of Beebe Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and as a director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware. He also served as vice president and treasurer of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club and as senior warden of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. More recently, he served as president of the Ginger Cove Residents Club and as a director of Annapolis Life Care.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Bethany Beach DE

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best restaurants in Bethany Beach, Delaware, you've come to the right place!. Check out our Staff's favorite Place to Eat on Bethany Beach. We'll talk about Off the Hook, DiFebo's Restaurant, and Bethany Boathouse. Where to Eat in Bethany Beach. DiFebo's Restaurant...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The Cape Gazette tags along with shy friends to Alaska

In May, Eileen Feigenbaum of Millsboro traveled to Alaska with some of her friends. Here Eileen is shown while checking out the Mendenhall Glacier, located 12 miles south of downtown Juneau. As you can see, her friends were too shy to have their pictures taken with the Gazette. Eileen didn’t mind though, she enjoyed reading the paper all by herself.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31

KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.

