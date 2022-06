What's better than one Pokémon game going for cheap? Two of 'em. It makes perfect sense to me to grab both titles, because that will let you A: race them or B: collect and swap every critter in the Gen 9 Pokédex. Other noteworthy bargains include a bunch of Ubisoft AAAs going for cheap and some oldies you should own. Case in point: Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. It features Mike Haggar, the pile-driving public servant who should be in every single game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO