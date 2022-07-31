ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff
 3 days ago

The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series season.

We'll update this after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won, as well as the winning team.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Purses

Each of the first seven events has a $25 million total purse. $20 million is for the individual competition, with first place paying $4 million. The remaining $5 million is for the team competition, with the winning foursome splitting $3 million, second place $1.5 million and third place $500,000.

The season finale is the team championship with a $50 million purse. All 12 teams will be paid, with $16 million shared by the top foursome down to $1 million for the last-place team.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete dates, winners, payouts

Date, Course(s), Location, Champion

June 9-10: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England

Individual Winner: Charl Schwartzel, $4 million
Team Champion: Stingers GC (Schwartzel, Hennie Du Plessis, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen), share $3 million

June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon

Individual Winner: Branden Grace, $4 million
Team Champion: 4 Aces GC (Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed), share $3 million

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, New Jersey

Individual Winner: Henrik Stenson, $4 million
Team Champion: 4 Aces GC (Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed), share $3 million

Sept. 2-4: The International (Oaks course), Boston

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 27-30: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami

Team Champion: TBD

Comments / 12

Brooksy
30d ago

They call it blood money why isn’t Nike continually called out for using slave labor in China to manufacture their products that everybody in this country buys it’s such hypocritical attitudeThe NBA has a big-time business association with China why isn’t the NBA called out

Reply(1)
5
Clarice Tinsley
2d ago

I can't wait for the Saudis to pull the funding for LIV Tour, they have committed to 2 billion and all they have gotten for it is a lot of bad press .

Reply
3
