2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series season.
We'll update this after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won, as well as the winning team.
LIV Golf Invitational Series Purses
Each of the first seven events has a $25 million total purse. $20 million is for the individual competition, with first place paying $4 million. The remaining $5 million is for the team competition, with the winning foursome splitting $3 million, second place $1.5 million and third place $500,000.
The season finale is the team championship with a $50 million purse. All 12 teams will be paid, with $16 million shared by the top foursome down to $1 million for the last-place team.
LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete dates, winners, payouts
Date, Course(s), Location, Champion
June 9-10: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England
Individual Winner: Charl Schwartzel, $4 million
Team Champion: Stingers GC (Schwartzel, Hennie Du Plessis, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen), share $3 million
June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon
Individual Winner: Branden Grace, $4 million
Team Champion: 4 Aces GC (Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed), share $3 million
July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, New Jersey
Individual Winner: Henrik Stenson, $4 million
Team Champion: 4 Aces GC (Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed), share $3 million
Sept. 2-4: The International (Oaks course), Boston
Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD
Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois
Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD
Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand
Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD
Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD
Oct. 27-30: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami
Team Champion: TBD
