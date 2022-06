The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. For the next 2-days Wood County will be under an Excessive Heat Warning. Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when heat indices reach 105 degrees or higher for at least 2-consecutive days. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat indices reach 100-104 degrees for 2-hours or longer. Wood County will be split today with an almost 15-degree difference between northern and southern Wood County (85 degrees in northern part and 100 degrees in the southern portion of the county) . Tomorrow is expected to be 105 degrees though out the entire county.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO