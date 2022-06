BELMONT, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency staff from several fire departments responded to a fire at Festive Foods in the town of Belmont. Many were at the scene for nearly nine hours. Festive Foods is a food processing plant that makes frozen pizzas. It’s located south of Amherst, near the Waupaca and Portage county line.

