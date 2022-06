Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled one bedroom plus den/office in Shelton. Large bedroom with a walk in closet and an additional small office or den area make this the perfect work from home setup. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and brand new laundry in the basement. All new bathroom with white fixtures. Built in shelves, off-street parking, and a gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.

SHELTON, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO