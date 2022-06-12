Farmers' Market Opens Season at Agricultural Hall Fairgrounds

Many have been wondering why there are a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront and it is a good question. The Fall River waterfront is one of, if not the most favorite spot for both locals and out-of-towners to spend warm sunny days. With a boardwalk and many sites to see, who can blame them. The last few days, however, the waterfront has had many, some say over one hundred, dead fish that have created an eyesore and a terrible smell.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO