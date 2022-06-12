Farmers' Market Opens Season at Agricultural Hall Fairgrounds

The Agricultural Society fairgrounds were abuzz on Saturday as West Tisbury Farmers’ Market vendors lined up their Toyota trucks and Subarus, knocked the dust off pop-up tents, and laid out folding tables with Island-grown goodies. A temperate morning welcomed the first market of the season, set up in the...
BREWSTER – “Striper fishing the Brewster flats at night,” said fishing guide George Sylvestre. “There’s nothing more interesting.”. One recent evening, Sylvestre, 53, of Waltham and Brewster, was in a parking lot talking to a scrum of fisherman that he was about to guide for a night of fishing on the Brewster flats off of Paine’s Creek Landing.
A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
Thank you everyone for coming out today. When I was thinking about this speech, I wanted to acknowledge what this community means to all of us. In the fall, I went to a celebration of life for the father of one of the first friends I made when I moved to Martha’s Vineyard as a child. The father was a gifted painter, an avid gardener, and he made the best cup of tea. To me, he always seemed like a wise wizard, the sage of Chilmark perhaps.
Recent traffic backups on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven are due to come to an end Friday as paving and other construction work wraps up, Tisbury town officials said this week. Off-season work on the the $6 million Massachusetts Department of Transportation-sponsored project has been under way since 2020. Tisbury...
The big news this week is Juneteenth. This is the first year it is a holiday in our state! Many events will be held on the Island. The P.A. Club on Vineyard Avenue extension in Oak Bluffs will host Taste of Juneteenth from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $45 and the event is a fundraiser for the Martha’s Vineyard branch of the NAACP. Come see your friends and neighbors. An event at the Edgartown Yacht Club that morning will be a brunch featuring gospel music. I’ll see you there.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
Many have been wondering why there are a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront and it is a good question. The Fall River waterfront is one of, if not the most favorite spot for both locals and out-of-towners to spend warm sunny days. With a boardwalk and many sites to see, who can blame them. The last few days, however, the waterfront has had many, some say over one hundred, dead fish that have created an eyesore and a terrible smell.
It's something you'd see in a sci-fi movie and I can't wrap my brain around it. In the far north end of New Bedford, a good friend of mine, Henry Bousquet, was going about his day collecting eggs from his backyard when he discovered a monstrous egg in one of his chicken coops.
June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — “The Vault Music Hall & Pub” in New Bedford announced on Sunday that it would be closing “effective immediately.”. Sunday’s announcement assured customers who had already bought tickets to upcoming shows, that their payment would be refunded. Those canceled shows...
CAPE COD BAY, Mass. — A family visiting from Iowa has quite a story to return home with after a charter boat trip off Cape Cod. The family was out for a day of fishing and learning about how locals catch a lobster when a large great white shark caught their eye.
I would like to express my concern that H 3039 would get your support or the support of any member of the Fall River delegation. An additional 3 cent tax per gallon on fuel would be burdensome on many Fall River residents with inflation at the point it is at and is expected to increase.
Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
These days, I'm as curious about everything and anything as if my middle name were George. If something makes me say "Hmmm," then you know damn well that I'll be the first to get answers. About a week or so ago, I received an email from a listener by the...
Man’s finest good friend deserves an opulent getaway too. At these 10 dog-friendly motels throughout New England, meaning a comfortable mattress, a heat welcome, easy accessibility to walks and plenty of wholesome treats. The Inn by the Sea – Cape Elizabeth, Maine. This delightful beachside resort treats canines...
The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard has announced a weekend of events to celebrate Juneteenth. On Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m., the trail’s executive director Elaine Cawley Weintraub, Camp Meeting Association president Andrew Patch and MV NAACP president Arthur Hardy Doubleday will speak at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, sharing stories about Island trailblazers.
To celebrate Pride Month in Oak Bluffs a parade stepped off from the Island Queen dock through downtown and ended at Ocean Park. Following the parade, jazz/hip-hop band Funktapuss performed at the bandstand with speakers.
The number of opioid-related deaths on Cape Cod has risen to its highest mark in the past 5 years. New data released by the state’s public health department finds that nearly 80 Barnstable County residents died from an overdose in 2021. The Cape’s death rate coincides with an increase...
Comments / 0