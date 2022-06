(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- From June 15-19, 2022, the City of New Brunswick, NJ will celebrate the 157th Anniversary of Juneteenth—a day that commemorates the end of slavery throughout the United States. The Juneteenth Planning Coalition brings together a wide variety of community groups for an exciting series of events to make this year's Juneteenth celebration one of the most outstanding and impactful activities of 2022. Juneteenth achieved federal recognition on the 17th of June 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing the 19th of June as a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO