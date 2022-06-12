Liposuction 360 and BBL

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Noodles and Company have officially opened their first Las Vegas location and we are so excited to welcome them to our city. Jillian Lopez chats with Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne about their menu.
When planning a trip to Las Vegas with your pets, it is important to find a hotel that is pet-friendly. In addition to Las Vegas hotels on the strip, consider Las Vegas Marriott’s Rendezvous. Non-gaming, this hotel has huge suites with balconies. The hotel features an outdoor pool and an indoor spa. Guests with pets are welcome to stay at this resort if the dog weighs less than 40 pounds. Pets are welcome in the spa and on the grounds, and there is a relief area outside near valet parking.
MUSIC: THE WAILERS 7 p.m., House of Blues, livenation.com. COMEDY: TONY ROCK His older brother, Chris, still hasn’t said much about that whole thing that happened, but Tony Rock wasted no time before ripping into Will Smith, criticizing the move star’s shocking Oscars act during an April Fool’s Day stand-up show in North Carolina. Chris is scheduled to return to Las Vegas on July 3, but Tony’s here now, headlining four nights at the venerable Laugh Factory at the Trop, and his stage presence and performance is quite different, if you didn’t know. In fact, Tony told us in 2018 that he never really had conversations about comedy with Chris, but he kicks ideas around all the time with younger brother Jordan, who you’ve seen on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love. As Tony warned in that rant about potential stage-rushers, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers. Y’all ain’t know.” Thru 6/19, 8:30 & 10:30 p.m., $49-$66. Laugh Factory, ticketmaster.com. –Brock Radke.
Inspired by groups of pom-pom squads across the country, one local woman set out to do something unique in our city. With just a little self-admitted polishing the Vegas Golden Gals are celebrating their golden years in style.
The National Football League draft felt as if Las Vegas -- specifically Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Las Vegas Strip properties -- officially put the covid pandemic in the rear-view mirror. Casinos were packed, the...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atomic Liquors turned 70 years-old this year and wanted to invite locals and tourists alike to its birthday celebration over the June 17 weekend. When Atomic Liquors was started, an entirely new type of liquor sale license was created called The Tavern License. Atomic was issued the first ever license of […]
In Las Vegas, there is always something fun for you to do. There are also a variety of dog parks to visit if you are looking to have a fun day with your furry friend. Dog parks are great places to let your dog exercise and meet new friends. Dog...
Scott Yancey is a Las Vegas-based home flipper, author, teacher and reality television star who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combine net worth with his wife, Amie Yancey. Scott Yancey is famous for his work on the A&E television show “Flipping Vegas”. Early...
The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Wednesday that the VGK Foundation and VGK Alumni Association will be partnering with Smith's Food & Drug Stores to host another "Knight Up, Gas Up" event where they give away $40,000 in free gas.
InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas saw 19,681 verified attendees from more than 110 countries attend the show. 522 exhibitors were spread across 2 halls and 294,500 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center. David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA said; “This week we saw thousands of AV professionals make the...
Zeppola Cafe is Now Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Zeppola Cafe, located at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, is now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner using generations-old family recipes. Guests can expect a variety of traditional Italian dishes made from scratch daily with the freshest ingredients in a unique dining experience.
Friday & Saturday, 9 am - 4 pm, Sunday, 9 am - 2 pm. Annual show of the Southern Nevada Gem & Mineral Society, the 2022 show, Viva Las Vegas Rocks, will be the host show for the Rocky Mountain Federation & Mineralogical Society Conference. Over 50 vendors, displays, and speakers. Raffles, kid activities, and door prizes.
Michael Carbonaro is a man of many talents but today he talked about his take over in Las Vegas at the Penn & Teller theater, where will be headlining his show, “Lies on Stage.” “Penn & Teller” is one of the longest running shows in Las Vegas and the two handed over the keys to […]
Canada’s Air Transat will begin scheduled service to Las Vegas in November, marking its return to the US city for the first time in seven years. Flights from Montreal (YUL) to Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS) will start on Nov. 3, operating four times per week using Airbus A321neo aircraft. Service will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Following the successes of Brezza and Bar Zazu at Resorts World Las Vegas, chef Nicole Brisson and hospitality veteran Jason Rocheleau are debuting their third restaurant, Amari, at UnCommons this winter. The Italian restaurant planned for southwest Las Vegas will feature hand-crafted pasta and pizza and a market where guests...
The former Ice nightclub at the NE corner of Harmon and Koval is coming down. It appears demolition has begun on the building that sits where Formula One racing will be building its paddocks, also known as the area where the pitstops happen.
ZMR Capital has acquired Sunridge, a 216-unit multifamily community in Las Vegas, for $38.5 million, marking the Florida-based multifamily investment firm’s entry into the Southern Nevada real estate market. “The Las Vegas rental market continues to benefit from very favorable supply and demand dynamics as well as an ongoing...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Times have been tough for some people and it shows around the valley. Even along the Las Vegas Strip, where the homeless have become more prevalent. As one of the most popular streets in the world, Las Vegas Boulevard offers an opportunity for some homeless to eke out a living.
