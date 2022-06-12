Liposuction 360 and BBL

MUSIC: THE WAILERS 7 p.m., House of Blues, livenation.com. COMEDY: TONY ROCK His older brother, Chris, still hasn’t said much about that whole thing that happened, but Tony Rock wasted no time before ripping into Will Smith, criticizing the move star’s shocking Oscars act during an April Fool’s Day stand-up show in North Carolina. Chris is scheduled to return to Las Vegas on July 3, but Tony’s here now, headlining four nights at the venerable Laugh Factory at the Trop, and his stage presence and performance is quite different, if you didn’t know. In fact, Tony told us in 2018 that he never really had conversations about comedy with Chris, but he kicks ideas around all the time with younger brother Jordan, who you’ve seen on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love. As Tony warned in that rant about potential stage-rushers, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers. Y’all ain’t know.” Thru 6/19, 8:30 & 10:30 p.m., $49-$66. Laugh Factory, ticketmaster.com. –Brock Radke.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO