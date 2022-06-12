ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Liposuction 360 and BBL

ezclassifiedads.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake the first step towards achieving your body goals...

ezclassifiedads.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

All About the Noodles

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Noodles and Company have officially opened their first Las Vegas location and we are so excited to welcome them to our city. Jillian Lopez chats with Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne about their menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Las Vegas Hotels on the Strip With Pets

When planning a trip to Las Vegas with your pets, it is important to find a hotel that is pet-friendly. In addition to Las Vegas hotels on the strip, consider Las Vegas Marriott’s Rendezvous. Non-gaming, this hotel has huge suites with balconies. The hotel features an outdoor pool and an indoor spa. Guests with pets are welcome to stay at this resort if the dog weighs less than 40 pounds. Pets are welcome in the spa and on the grounds, and there is a relief area outside near valet parking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ezclassifiedads.com

PARAQUAT LAWSUITS

Scientific researchers have linked Paraquat to Parkinson’s disease. Over 30 countries have banned Paraquat. Time is limited to join the lawsuit! If you or a loved one used Paraquat or were exposed in any way, don’t delay. Please contact our experienced legal team as soon as possible for a free consultation about your legal options.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (June 16-22 edition)

MUSIC: THE WAILERS 7 p.m., House of Blues, livenation.com. COMEDY: TONY ROCK His older brother, Chris, still hasn’t said much about that whole thing that happened, but Tony Rock wasted no time before ripping into Will Smith, criticizing the move star’s shocking Oscars act during an April Fool’s Day stand-up show in North Carolina. Chris is scheduled to return to Las Vegas on July 3, but Tony’s here now, headlining four nights at the venerable Laugh Factory at the Trop, and his stage presence and performance is quite different, if you didn’t know. In fact, Tony told us in 2018 that he never really had conversations about comedy with Chris, but he kicks ideas around all the time with younger brother Jordan, who you’ve seen on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love. As Tony warned in that rant about potential stage-rushers, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers. Y’all ain’t know.” Thru 6/19, 8:30 & 10:30 p.m., $49-$66. Laugh Factory, ticketmaster.com. –Brock Radke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Las Vegas Casinos Learn Key Covid Mask Decision

The National Football League draft felt as if Las Vegas -- specifically Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Las Vegas Strip properties -- officially put the covid pandemic in the rear-view mirror. Casinos were packed, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas’ oldest free-standing bar, turns 70

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atomic Liquors turned 70 years-old this year and wanted to invite locals and tourists alike to its birthday celebration over the June 17 weekend. When Atomic Liquors was started, an entirely new type of liquor sale license was created called The Tavern License. Atomic was issued the first ever license of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Parks In Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, there is always something fun for you to do. There are also a variety of dog parks to visit if you are looking to have a fun day with your furry friend. Dog parks are great places to let your dog exercise and meet new friends. Dog...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbl#Liposuction#Pkwy#Sculpting
internewscast.com

What is Scott Yancey Net Worth

Scott Yancey is a Las Vegas-based home flipper, author, teacher and reality television star who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combine net worth with his wife, Amie Yancey. Scott Yancey is famous for his work on the A&E television show “Flipping Vegas”. Early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
inavateonthenet.net

InfoComm 2022 publishes attendance figues

InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas saw 19,681 verified attendees from more than 110 countries attend the show. 522 exhibitors were spread across 2 halls and 294,500 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center. David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA said; “This week we saw thousands of AV professionals make the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
vegas24seven.com

Zeppola Cafe is Now Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Zeppola Cafe is Now Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Zeppola Cafe, located at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, is now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner using generations-old family recipes. Guests can expect a variety of traditional Italian dishes made from scratch daily with the freshest ingredients in a unique dining experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
xpopress.com

Viva Las Vegas Rocks, Gems & Jewelry Show 2022

Friday & Saturday, 9 am - 4 pm, Sunday, 9 am - 2 pm. Annual show of the Southern Nevada Gem & Mineral Society, the 2022 show, Viva Las Vegas Rocks, will be the host show for the Rocky Mountain Federation & Mineralogical Society Conference. Over 50 vendors, displays, and speakers. Raffles, kid activities, and door prizes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
routesonline.com

Air Transat Returns To Vegas After Seven Years

Canada’s Air Transat will begin scheduled service to Las Vegas in November, marking its return to the US city for the first time in seven years. Flights from Montreal (YUL) to Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS) will start on Nov. 3, operating four times per week using Airbus A321neo aircraft. Service will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Nicole Brisson Heads Off-Strip With Italian Restaurant Amari

Following the successes of Brezza and Bar Zazu at Resorts World Las Vegas, chef Nicole Brisson and hospitality veteran Jason Rocheleau are debuting their third restaurant, Amari, at UnCommons this winter. The Italian restaurant planned for southwest Las Vegas will feature hand-crafted pasta and pizza and a market where guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy