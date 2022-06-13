ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Gary

By Sabrina Franza
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Neighbors call for nightclub to shut down following shooting in Gary 02:31

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – The two people killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, early Sunday morning have been identified. Four others were also wounded in the incident.

Gary Police said around 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Playo's Night Club, in the 1700 block of Rant Street, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man, 34, unresponsive near the entryway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake by Gary Medics where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the nightclub and was also transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

They have been identified as Jonte Dorsey of Joliet and Jah'Nice Quinn of Merrillville, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Witnesses said someone might have started firing from outside the club, hitting Dorsey before coming in and continuing to fire.

"I was trying to take anything I could find on the floor to cover my head," said Cambri Shavon. "We were going to a show for an artist reveal, everyone having a good time. People started pushing. I fell to my knees."

The family that lives next door said the shots woke them up.

"I was asleep. My wife and I were both asleep and then I heard the noise of the gunshots and then all of the commotion that was going on out here, people running," the neighbor said.

Four other people were wounded during the shooting.  One of the gunshot victims is in critical condition and three others appear to have nonlife-threatening injuries. The shooting victims went to several hospitals in the area, police said.

Additional agencies responded due to the number of injured people and large crowd to evacuate.

It is not clear what started it all, but neighbors are now calling for Playo's to shut down.

"We didn't move here to have that kind of experience," the neighbor said.

Shavon just wants to sleep through the night without remembering the shooting.

"I keep playing the images back in my head. I kind of couldn't sleep last night, just stared at the wall," she said.

Mayor Jerome Prince release the following letter to Playo's Nightclub:

To All Whom It May Concern: It has come to our attention that on or about June 12, 2022, at 1:50 a.m. or thereabouts, six people were shot at your establishment resulting in two (2) fatalities. Effective immediately, your business is being closed at the Order of the Mayor under Sec. 2-54 of the Gary Municipal Code. In addition, your General Business License is pending investigation for potential suspension and revocation. You are ordered to cease operations immediately until further notice. You will be notified if and when a hearing is scheduled. If you retain counsel, they may contact the Law Department on Monday, June 13, 2022. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation. S

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

Comments / 464

Eric Redd
3d ago

Shootings are not going up, the amount of reporting on the shootings and sensationalization of those shootings in the media have gone up exponentially...because it is getting closer to the November Election.

Reply(66)
433
Chico 46
3d ago

When are we going to wake up and stop this senseless killings one way go to bed at 9 pm everyone! another is stop going to night clubs, parties, any group activities or best idea raise your children with respect for human life RESPECT PERIOD!!!! WAKE UP AMERICA STOP KILLING EACH OTHER NO ONE WINS

Reply(31)
147
Ed Sams
2d ago

these kind of shootings happen every day but know it's being put on the news what changed oh right to make people believe its the guns fault

Reply(9)
84
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
