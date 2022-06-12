Humboldt Board of Supervisors’ Meeting to be held Monday

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
