Humboldt County, IA

Humboldt Board of Supervisors’ Meeting to be held Monday

By Matt Scher
 3 days ago

Dakota City, IA – The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors' will convene for their weekly meeting tomorrow in the Humboldt County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.

1380kcim.com

Two Greene County Residents Charged In Carroll County District Court For Providing False Information During Firearm Purchase

Two Greene County residents face felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly providing false information in order to obtain a firearm. Court records show 47-year-old Nicole Andrea Murphy of Jefferson and 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon of Grand Junction are charged with one count each of giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver and fraudulent purchase of firearms, class D felonies, that stem from separate incidents. On Feb. 25, Murphy attempted to purchase a 9mm Beretta pistol from a Carroll County retailer and is accused of lying about a previous felony conviction. A similar incident occurred on March 2 when Grundon allegedly did not disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County District Court. Murphy and Grundon both pled not guilty to the charges and are scheduled for trial later this summer. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Glidden man cleared in poaching case, questions DNR tactics

A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa DNR. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters.
GLIDDEN, IA
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Sunday Accident in Algona Results in Fatality of Algona Man

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
ALGONA, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After 2,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen in Webster Co.

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Thieves steal $10k in fuel from Iowa construction site

MOORLAND, Iowa — About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a mini-storage site in Iowa. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, about $10,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a construction site in Moorland. It was reported that over the weekend of May 13 to May...
MOORLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Pair Arrested On Felony Theft Charges

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Two Clay County residents have been arrested on charges of Felony Theft for using fraudulent checks at a Sheldon business. 30 year old Rebecca Updike of Spencer and 29 year old Rhys Nehman of Everly allegedly wrote checks from a business account neither one was authorized to use for a total of over $2,700 at Bomgaars in Sheldon. The duo is accused of writing the bad checks on four occasions with the first being December of last year.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Woman arrested for theft and prescription fraud in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Charles City woman is accused of crimes against a Mason City health care provider. Julie Jean Vance, 47, is charged with second-degree theft and prohibited acts involving a controlled substance. Investigators say Vance made unauthorized personal transactions with the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Vance allegedly used unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and unauthorized credit card use totaling over $1,500.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Man found in a Mason City creek is arrested for drugs and assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
MASON CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Multiple Thunderstorm Warnings Brings Several Inches of Rainfall

Multiple overnight thunderstorms brought lots of rainfall across the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. The National Weather Service issued three severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Greene, Guthrie and Dallas counties from 10:30pm Tuesday through 2:32am Wednesday. Each warning brought the same main threats of heavy rainfall, 60 miles per hour winds and the potential for hail. While there were no confirmed reports of hail, there was lots of rainfall and strong winds.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge woman dies in accident

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon. The Webster County Sheriff’s Department reported an eastbound 2013 Buick Verano operated by 65-year-old Ann Lenox of Fort Dodge was struck by a westbound 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee by an unidentified juvenile female driver. Both...
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mason City Man Arrested For Kidnapping, One Person Hospitalized

(Mason City, IA) — A Mason City man is jailed on a kidnapping charge. Officers and fire medics responded Thursday to a report that a person had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and a search warrant was served at a residence connected to the investigation. Twenty-three-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was initially arrested on a charge of serious assault, but as the investigation developed, police additionally charged him with first-degree kidnapping. Erreguin-Labra is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
MASON CITY, IA

