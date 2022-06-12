ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Vandebilt Catholic pitcher Schexnaydre, South Terrebonne coach Barbe among Class 4A All-State baseball and softball top honorees

crescentcitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever a big play was needed, Vandebilt Catholic pitcher Owen Schexnaydre and North DeSoto third baseman Mia Norwood provided it for their teams during championship runs in the 2022 season. Both Schexnaydre and Norwood highlighted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State baseball and softball teams. Schexnaydre,...

crescentcitysports.com

crescentcitysports.com

Report: Tulane tabs former assistant Anthony Izzio as new pitching coach

Tulane is bringing a familiar face back to its baseball coaching staff. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports Anthony Izzio is coming back to New Orleans from Charleston Southern to serve as Jay Uhlman’s pitching coach. Izzio replaces Daniel Latham, the former Green Wave pitcher who left the program to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

The 5 transfers who are most likely to make an impact for LSU football this season

LSU coach Brian Kelly’s best chance to quickly upgrade the roster of a team coming off a 6-7 season was to add talent through the transfer portal, and he did just that. LSU has brought on 15 transfers since Kelly was hired in late November, bolstering the team’s depth chart. The one area where LSU added the most transfers is in the secondary, picking up five new defensive backs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane announces 2022 indoor volleyball schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Fifteen home matches in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse and two in-season tournaments highlight the 2022 Tulane University volleyball schedule, Green Wave head coach Jordana Price announced on Monday. After opening the year at the Lamar Invitational on August 26 in Beaumont,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

5 things you need to know about the LSU quarterback battle

One of the most common topics of discussion for LSU fans entering the 2022 season will revolve around the battle to determine who will be the Tigers' starting quarterback. New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan have a crowded QBs room to work with, including both experienced starters and young talent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Street Hogs ride for success with scholarship giveaways

RESERVE — When Loumonth Jack of the Street Hogs Motorcycle Club New Orleans chapter passed away in November 2018, his biker brothers started the “Ride for Success” scholarship to give back to the River Parishes community in his honor. This past weekend marked the fourth anniversary of...
RESERVE, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne School Uniform Policy Changes Take Effect for New School Year

Terrebonne Parish School Board has approved a new uniform policy during a recent board meeting. The new policy will be in effect for the next school year with the biggest change being that students can wear black pants in addition to khaki. The new policy documents state that a mandatory school uniform policy will provide a more secure school environment, promote an atmosphere for greater discipline, and increase learning opportunities for students by removing many of the distractions and connotations associated with various types of clothing.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Three men caught harvesting polluted oysters in Lafourche Parish

Three men have been cited for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Lafourche Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Responding to complaints, a Wildlife and Fisheries patrol team found Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel Sanchez Machucho, 28, both from Houma, and Luis Miguel Aguilar Macedo, 23, of Bayou Blue, taking oysters from South Lafourche waters closed to shellfish harvesting due to high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Power outages reported in New Orleans and Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — Power was out for thousands of Entergy customers in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m., the Entergy Map showed more than 2000 customers in Orleans Parish without power. In Jefferson Parish, close to 700 customers were without power. Some of the areas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Over $1.6 million headed to Thibodaux for debris removal

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement regarding $1,625,113.38 in federal funding – funded at a 100 percent federal cost share – from FEMA to cover debris removal in Thibodaux related to Hurricane Ida. “Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall...
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 13, 2022, that on June 10, 2022, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish. Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Save the Closet to host clothing giveaway in Houma

Charity organization Save the Closet will host a free clothing giveaway on Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mechanicville Gym in Houma. The giveaway is open to families affected by Hurricane Ida, providing clothes and shoes for men, women, and children in need. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags and arrive at the distribution early. All items are new or gently used and are inspected by Save the Closet coordinators.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

James Beard awards to be dished out tonight, see New Orleans finalists

The James Beard Foundation will present its annual culinary awards tonight (June 13), and once again New Orleans has a full slate of contenders vying for these high-profile accolades. Together, the half-dozen names in the finalist circle represent a mix of rising New Orleans culinary talent and more established local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Beat the heat at these local splash pads!

We’re just one week away from the first day of summer and if you’re looking for a way to beat the heat we’ve got you covered! Farmers Almanac predicts the upcoming season to be hotter than average, anticipating Saturday, July 23, to be the hottest day of the year. Many local splash pads and pools have opened, welcoming families to come out and enjoy cool water and shaded seats on a hot summer day.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

