Vandebilt Catholic pitcher Schexnaydre, South Terrebonne coach Barbe among Class 4A All-State baseball and softball top honorees

Terrebonne Parish School Board has approved a new uniform policy during a recent board meeting. The new policy will be in effect for the next school year with the biggest change being that students can wear black pants in addition to khaki. The new policy documents state that a mandatory school uniform policy will provide a more secure school environment, promote an atmosphere for greater discipline, and increase learning opportunities for students by removing many of the distractions and connotations associated with various types of clothing.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO