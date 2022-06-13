Man dies after crashing car into San Jose Home Depot, continuing deadly traffic year

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A 70-year-old San Jose man is dead after crashing a sedan into a city Home Depot on Saturday afternoon, as the Bay Area 's largest city remains on pace for its deadliest traffic year in recent memory.

The San Jose Police Department responded to the Home Depot at 2181 Monterey Rd. at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, finding a man who had sustained major injuries after his 2001 Ford sedan had crashed into the business after driving at a normal speed.

In an email to KCBS Radio on Monday morning, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office identified the victim as David Frandsen, a 70-year-old San Jose resident.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said Sunday it is unclear why Frandsen left the parking lot's driving area and drove into the business.

Police said the man's death is the 34th in traffic this year. Sixty people died in traffic injuries in 2020, matching San Jose's previous high this century 2015 and 2019). Another person died this year of wounds sustained in 2021.

Traffic deaths have slowed in the second quarter of this year, after 24 people died in San Jose traffic accidents during the first three months of 2022. Still, San Jose remains on pace to surpass last year’s mark.

As of Sunday, San Jose was on pace for 77 traffic deaths. Last year, San Francisco and Oakland combined for 57 traffic deaths, according to Bay Area News Group reporting .

