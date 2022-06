ROCHESTER — Kathleen “Kathy” I. Brennan, 88, of Rochester, MA (formerly of Longmeadow, MA), went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2022. Kathleen was born on October 25, 1933 in Waterbury, CT. She was the daughter of Bernard Dressell and Rose O’Brian Dressell. Kathleen, known in her childhood as “Kay,” attended Waterbury Catholic High School and was studying to be a nurse before she worked at the American Brass Company in Waterbury, CT.

