Environment

June 12, 2022

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 3 days ago

Due to the weather forecast for expected rain Prayers...

www.qgazette.com

Western Queens Gazette

LIC Springs! Returns To The Neighborhood

Residents of Long Island City are in for a treat on Saturday, June 18. Starting at 12 PM, Long Island City Partnership’s (LICP) signature festival and block party, LIC Springs!, returns to Vernon Boulevard for the first time since 2019. The free event is scheduled to feature over 100 local businesses and top organizations from the community. Throughout the history of the joyous street fair, over 10,000 attendees have enjoyed live music, dancing, and a variety of performances. This year, interactive lessons, art, fitness classes, outdoor dining, pop-up activities, and games are expected to entertain guests of all ages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Sunnyside’s Flag Day Celebration

After a hiatus of two years due to Covid precautions, the 52nd annual Kiwanis-sponsored Flag Day Parade in Sunnyside took place on June 11 along Greenpoint Avenue. The parade culminated with a patriotic ceremony at Joe Sabba Park at Queens Boulevard and 49th Street.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (June 17 to June 23)

A month and a number – June and 19 — meld to provide the namesake for many upcoming events in Queens this week. The Juneteenth celebrations share time with street fairs, a salon fest, beekeeping, Pride, and Summer Solstice recognitions.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

DSNY In Search Of More ‘Strong Ones’

The filing period for the next Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Worker exam began June 8 and will run through June 28, announced the City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) in a June 7 press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Prayers For Peace#Trinity Lutheran Church
Western Queens Gazette

CB1 Live Cabinet Meetings To Return In September

The Zoom/Webex life appears to be wearing on most of the hosts of local meetings, especially as the winter-spring seasons approach the summer break. They wish that by Labor Day they, and speakers and spectators also, will rush to the resumption of meetings in auditoriums, restaurants and boardrooms that they say they’ve sorely missed. How sorely is debatable, since there might be many who would rather sit home in bad weather while watching meetings on a computer screen.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Con Edison Honored For Green Leadership

Con Edison was awarded the Corporate Green Leadership award from the Alley Pond Environmental Center (APEC) at the nonprofit’s 50th Anniversary Green Gala. Gregory Elcock, Con Edison’s Director of Energy Efficiency and Demand Management, accepted the award on behalf of the company. “Con Edison shares the Alley Pond...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Father’s Day Celebration In Ravenswood

NYPD Community Affairs Outreach Unit held a Father’s Day Celebration on Thursday, June 9 at the Ravenswood Houses (24th Street, between 35th & 36th Aves. in Astoria). This was such an outstanding event in Ravenswood. The community came out to enjoy this splendid event. Seeing all the children and families underscored the fact that this is how relationships with the police are strengthened and enhanced. They were the helping hands, not the hurting hands. I strongly believe that this kind of community-based collaboration is pointing us in the right direction for a safer and more secure future. There were haircuts, rock climbing, special recognition for fathers, snacks, a DJ, important information on fire safety, COVID and much more. Congratulations to the NYPD Community Affairs Outreach Unit for a very fine event. —Dr. Sharon Cadiz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

No Injuries in First Responder Crash

First responders were called to the scene of a collision on Sunday afternoon involving an FDNY engine with lights and sirens on, and a personal vehicle, authorities said. The collision on 69th Street over the Long Island Expressway in Maspeth, occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on June 12th, a fire spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Western Queens Gazette

Subway Suspect in Custody for Three Queens Attacks

The Bayside man arrested on June 12th for attacking three people last week has been arraigned on attempted murder and other charges, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Donny Ubiera, 24, was arraigned on June 13th in Queens Criminal Court on two separate criminal complaints, Katz said. Katz said, according...
QUEENS, NY

