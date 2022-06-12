June 12, 2022

Residents of Long Island City are in for a treat on Saturday, June 18. Starting at 12 PM, Long Island City Partnership’s (LICP) signature festival and block party, LIC Springs!, returns to Vernon Boulevard for the first time since 2019. The free event is scheduled to feature over 100 local businesses and top organizations from the community. Throughout the history of the joyous street fair, over 10,000 attendees have enjoyed live music, dancing, and a variety of performances. This year, interactive lessons, art, fitness classes, outdoor dining, pop-up activities, and games are expected to entertain guests of all ages.
