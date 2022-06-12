June 12, 2022

NYPD Community Affairs Outreach Unit held a Father’s Day Celebration on Thursday, June 9 at the Ravenswood Houses (24th Street, between 35th & 36th Aves. in Astoria). This was such an outstanding event in Ravenswood. The community came out to enjoy this splendid event. Seeing all the children and families underscored the fact that this is how relationships with the police are strengthened and enhanced. They were the helping hands, not the hurting hands. I strongly believe that this kind of community-based collaboration is pointing us in the right direction for a safer and more secure future. There were haircuts, rock climbing, special recognition for fathers, snacks, a DJ, important information on fire safety, COVID and much more. Congratulations to the NYPD Community Affairs Outreach Unit for a very fine event. —Dr. Sharon Cadiz.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO