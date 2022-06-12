ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Drag shows for kids are inappropriate. In Michigan, should they be illegal?

By James David Dickson
Michigan Capitol Confidential
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen news reports and pictures last weekend went viral from a Dallas, Texas, drag show for children, those words, big and proud in pink neon, were the first thing you noticed. They were designed to be noticed, and Tudor Dixon, a Republican in the running to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in...

www.michigancapitolconfidential.com

Comments / 128

Roger Warner
3d ago

Take your kid to a strip bar in Michigan and see where that gets you. This shouldn’t even be a question! If you’re taking your kid to this crap you should have your head examined.

Reply(13)
75
Joan Greenshields
3d ago

what is wrong with you people it definitely should be illegal. Kids will decide what their sexuality is when they're old enough to not have babies it's bad enough they're wearing makeup and doing things adults do at a very young age knock it off no don't let it happen

Reply
68
all4peace
3d ago

Why are movies rated for children’s viewing and this wouldn’t be of the same rating. Each day it is becoming more and more confusing as to why children have to be exposed to this.

Reply(6)
39
Detroit News

Whitmer agrees to legalize a new kind of bar in Michigan

Lansing — Swimmers at Michigan resorts and hotels will be able to drink and eat from swim-up bars under bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Tuesday. In a Tuesday statement, Whitmer's office said the bills would "create entrepreneurial opportunities that allow public pool operators to maximize business heading into a Pure Michigan summer."
MICHIGAN STATE
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan Areas Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Among the Best for First-Time Homebuyers

Home prices have been skyrocketing across America the past few years, making many hopeful first-time homebuyers have to wait. Now, interest rates are going up, which will make it more difficult to get a loan for a mortgage, but the good news is that it should slow the market down a bit.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Guide to Miss Michigan 2022, featuring the 20 candidates

MUSKEGON, MI - After months of anticipation, the candidates for the Miss Michigan scholarship competition are eager to take the stage this week at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. The pageant had a triumphant return in 2021 following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus. Here’s what you need to know about...
MUSKEGON, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Michigan has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Pro-Whitmer ad capitalizes on Michigan GOP gubernatorial field's woes

An ad that promotes the re-election of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touts the recent missteps of her Republican opponents as evidence they can't be trusted. The Free Press reports on the ad, paid for by Put Michigan First, a PAC run by the Democratic Governors Association:. The ad, which (spokesman Sam)...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

How Michigan's gun laws stack up with neighboring states

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThousands participated in demonstrations across the state Saturday as part of a national campaign to end gun violence.March for Our Lives events took place in Detroit, Lansing, Port Huron, Waterford, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. Zoom in: Michigan's 18-year-old age minimum to buy and possess handguns and long guns is similar to surrounding states, with a couple exceptions. In Illinois, you must be 21 and hold a special ID to purchase a firearm. Indiana imposes no minimum age at which persons can possess long guns. State of play: Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: May 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

LANSING — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is suing petition circulators over his botched nominating petition, after he and four other Republican candidates for governor were disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot over thousands of forged signatures. And Oakland County businessman and quality guru Perry Johnson, who was disqualified from the ballot over the same issue, is also planning legal action, campaign adviser John Yob said Tuesday. ...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’

About three dozen activists from the Defend Black Voters Coalition rallied on Detroit’s riverfront on Monday to criticize what they described as voter suppression efforts backed by corporate entities, while General Motors’ Board of Directors met in the nearby Renaissance Center. It was the second public demonstration in the last two weeks for a coalition […] The post Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI

