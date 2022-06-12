Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has topped $5 in parts of South Florida, while statewide prices hit another record Monday at $4.89, according to the AAA auto club. The average price in the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton area was nearly $5.02. Statewide average...
ORLANDO — Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average, AAA reported on Monday.Despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. It was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.
It seems like the cost of just about everything is going up, between gas prices and rent — especially in Miami. Now, as stocks tumble, there’s growing fear our economy could be headed for a recession. At Monday’s closing bell, all three major averages closed down. “We’ve...
MIAMI – The housing and rental market has been hit extremely hard as inflation concerns rise across the nation. Real estate economist Ken H. Johnson says South Florida homes are overvalued. “We are definitely in probably the worst housing affordability crisis that we’ve seen in Miami in the last 40 years,” said Johnson. “Miami metro, which is all the way up through Palm Beach County, is pricing out at roughly 30 percent above this long-term pricing trip. Rental markets in Miami are roughly 22 percent above their long-term premium. That makes that the most overpriced market in the country.”
The rainy season is here and you may notice blue land crabs traveling on Old Cutler Road (usually between SW 184 Street to SW 188 Street). Although it’s currently open season to collect blue land crabs until June 30 (closed season is July 1-October 31), it’s illegal to collect them during the following conditions, regardless that it is open season:
Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
For many FIU students, off-campus housing makes the most sense financially. The price of living off-campus beat out the university’s housing cost. But Miami is currently facing a housing crisis that has left many of its residents scrambling to get by in what is now the most unaffordable city in the United States.
South Floridians heading to one of the region’s most popular beaches — the city of Hollywood’s — will need to find a new route this summer now that a bridge is closed for three months. The Sheridan Street Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway closed on Monday and will stay shut through September, which means significant detours for the community and local businesses. “It’s quiet,” said Sandy ...
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Boca Raton man purposely crashed into a state trooper’s cruiser on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning in order to be “taken to jail,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report. The report states that Trooper Bernex Vincent was working an...
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested a Miami man who was reportedly found with more than 60 out-of-season spiny lobster tails, of which 32 were undersized. Randy Sanchez Tapia, 30, was arrested and charged with a number of misdemeanors for grabbing undersized lobster tails and catching all of them out of season.
MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will stop offering free testing come July.CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports it's because federal funding has dried up.We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office, who confirmed the Herald's report but added "it's a developing conversation."CBS4's Ashley Dyer spoke with Nomi Health, the organization that operates all the county-run sites, who said the news does not affect Miami-Dade residents. The change, Nomi Health said, only impacts people who live outside the county. No word on how much a test would cost.The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus cases. In Miami-Dade, the positivity rate had climbed to nearly 21%And to make matters worse, Dyer spoke with a doctor who said she's seeing people with COVID and the flu at the same time.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Fort Pierce, 28-year-old Ronell Bryant III, better known as rapper Lil Polo Da Don, was caught with a gun outside his mother’s house by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors made it a federal case. That’s why Lil Polo Da Don was sentenced Monday, June 6,...
A Weston man who offered to help a stranded woman is facing charges for allegedly raping and robbing her. The woman had just been evicted about 11 p.m. Jan. 17 from a room she had rented in Hollywood and was on the phone asking some friends in Aventura to help her, according to the police report.
A Miami Beach Police officer gave him seven tickets, five of them for each car window that was tinted. Legal or illegal? That’s why this young man turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. His name is Nerey, not uncommon, and then I asked how he got that...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on the job in Riviera Beach heard gunfire nearby and then saw a silver 2013 BMW 3 Series head westbound on W. 3rd Street, turning south onto Avenue L, and then east onto W. 1st Street. The officer followed the BMW...
People living in an apartment building in Belle Glade are being forced out of their homes after new property owners took over. Some residents ome have no place to go and are worried the building will get destroyed before they can get out.
An off-duty 26 -year-old Miami-Dade Police Department Officer was arrested for fleeing from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on U.S. 1 early Sunday morning. Donovan William Rojas was charged with fleeing and eluding and DUI. Deputy Joel Torres observed a Chrysler 300 speeding northbound on
A man was killed after an argument at a grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade escalated to a shooting Monday, police said. The incident happened at the A-1 grocery store at 24735 South Dixie Highway in Princeton. Miami-Dade Police said two men had a verbal argument at the store earlier in...
