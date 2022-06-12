ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, the price for a gallon of...

CBS Miami

West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida

ORLANDO — Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average, AAA reported on Monday.Despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. It was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.
Experts say overvalued market causing South Florida real estate prices to be so high

MIAMI – The housing and rental market has been hit extremely hard as inflation concerns rise across the nation. Real estate economist Ken H. Johnson says South Florida homes are overvalued. “We are definitely in probably the worst housing affordability crisis that we’ve seen in Miami in the last 40 years,” said Johnson. “Miami metro, which is all the way up through Palm Beach County, is pricing out at roughly 30 percent above this long-term pricing trip. Rental markets in Miami are roughly 22 percent above their long-term premium. That makes that the most overpriced market in the country.”
Blue Land Crabs: Report Illegal Harvesting

The rainy season is here and you may notice blue land crabs traveling on Old Cutler Road (usually between SW 184 Street to SW 188 Street). Although it’s currently open season to collect blue land crabs until June 30 (closed season is July 1-October 31), it’s illegal to collect them during the following conditions, regardless that it is open season:
Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
This bridge in Hollywood is closing for three months. It’ll mean big detours for beachgoers.

South Floridians heading to one of the region’s most popular beaches — the city of Hollywood’s — will need to find a new route this summer now that a bridge is closed for three months. The Sheridan Street Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway closed on Monday and will stay shut through September, which means significant detours for the community and local businesses. “It’s quiet,” said Sandy ...
Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
MIAMI MAN ARRESTED FOR CATCHING 62 LOBSTER OUT OF SEASON

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested a Miami man who was reportedly found with more than 60 out-of-season spiny lobster tails, of which 32 were undersized. Randy Sanchez Tapia, 30, was arrested and charged with a number of misdemeanors for grabbing undersized lobster tails and catching all of them out of season.
Miami-Dade COVID sites will no longer offer free testing

MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will stop offering free testing come July.CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports it's because federal funding has dried up.We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office, who confirmed the Herald's report but added "it's a developing conversation."CBS4's Ashley Dyer spoke with Nomi Health, the organization that operates all the county-run sites, who said the news does not affect Miami-Dade residents. The change, Nomi Health said, only impacts people who live outside the county. No word on how much a test would cost.The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus cases. In Miami-Dade, the positivity rate had climbed to nearly 21%And to make matters worse, Dyer spoke with a doctor who said she's seeing people with COVID and the flu at the same time.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Weston Man Offers Woman Help Then Rapes and Robs Her: Police

A Weston man who offered to help a stranded woman is facing charges for allegedly raping and robbing her. The woman had just been evicted about 11 p.m. Jan. 17 from a room she had rented in Hollywood and was on the phone asking some friends in Aventura to help her, according to the police report.
Officer gave 5 tickets for car’s tinted windows

A Miami Beach Police officer gave him seven tickets, five of them for each car window that was tinted. Legal or illegal? That’s why this young man turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. His name is Nerey, not uncommon, and then I asked how he got that...
Shooting, chase, crash reveal robbery plot, police say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on the job in Riviera Beach heard gunfire nearby and then saw a silver 2013 BMW 3 Series head westbound on W. 3rd Street, turning south onto Avenue L, and then east onto W. 1st Street. The officer followed the BMW...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

