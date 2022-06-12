Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will stop offering free testing come July.CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports it's because federal funding has dried up.We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office, who confirmed the Herald's report but added "it's a developing conversation."CBS4's Ashley Dyer spoke with Nomi Health, the organization that operates all the county-run sites, who said the news does not affect Miami-Dade residents. The change, Nomi Health said, only impacts people who live outside the county. No word on how much a test would cost.The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus cases. In Miami-Dade, the positivity rate had climbed to nearly 21%And to make matters worse, Dyer spoke with a doctor who said she's seeing people with COVID and the flu at the same time.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

